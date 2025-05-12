Just Pay Rs 38,100 to Buy iPhone 12 Pro in Installments (No credit card)

The iPhone 12 Pro (used) has remained a popular choice in the premium smartphone segment, offering powerful performance with Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, a stunning Super Retina XDR display, and a premium build quality. However, with prices still relatively high in Pakistan, many people can’t afford to pay the full amount upfront. To provide convenience, a new platform, Qistbazaar, is offering the iPhone 12 Pro (used) in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now, pay later) schemes for smartphones, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying the iPhone 12 Pro.

Plan (12 Months) Rs 12,700 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 38,100 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

iPhone 12 Pro Specs