Just Pay Rs 3,888 to Buy 8GB/256GB Infinix Hot 40 Pro in Installments

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Aug 16, 2024
Infinix Ho 40 pro in installments

Infinix is one of the most hot-selling smartphone brands in Pakistan. The company recently launched the Hot 40 Pro in the budget segment. The phone has decent specs compared to its price. You will get a 108 MP camera, 120 Hz display, and MediaTek G99 chipset for around PKR 45k. However, most of the people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To provide convenience to the masses, Alfa Mall is offering the Infinix Hot 40 Pro in easy, interest-free installments.

Product name 3 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 6 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 9 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 12 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN
Infinix Hot 40 Pro PKR 15,550/-. PKR 7,775/-. PKR 5,183/-. PKR 3,888/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for 3 and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Infinix Hot 40 Pro Specs

Feature Specification
Display IPS LCD, 120Hz, 500 nits (peak)
Size 6.78 inches, 109.2 cm² (~84.5% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels (~396 ppi density)
OS Android 13, XOS 13.5
Chipset Mediatek Helio G99 (6 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G57 MC2
Memory Card Slot: microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal: 256GB 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
Main Camera Dual: 108 MP (wide), 2 MP (macro), 0.08 MP (auxiliary lens)
Camera Features Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Main Camera Video 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera Single: 32 MP (wide)
Selfie Features Dual-LED flash
Selfie Video 1080p@30fps
Sound Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack: Yes
24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res audio
Comms WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetooth: Yes
Positioning: GPS
NFC: Yes
Radio: FM radio
USB: USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery Type: 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging: 33W wired, 20-75% in 35 min (advertised)
Reverse wired
Colors Palm Blue, Horizon Gold, Starlit Black, Starfall Green, Free Fire

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

Explore NowFollow us on Google News!
Usama AnjumLast Updated: Aug 16, 2024
Photo of Usama Anjum

Usama Anjum

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
>