Just Pay Rs 3,888 to Buy 8GB/256GB Infinix Hot 40 Pro in Installments

Infinix is one of the most hot-selling smartphone brands in Pakistan. The company recently launched the Hot 40 Pro in the budget segment. The phone has decent specs compared to its price. You will get a 108 MP camera, 120 Hz display, and MediaTek G99 chipset for around PKR 45k. However, most of the people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To provide convenience to the masses, Alfa Mall is offering the Infinix Hot 40 Pro in easy, interest-free installments.

Product name 3 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 6 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 9 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 12 MONTHS



0% MARKUP PLAN Infinix Hot 40 Pro PKR 15,550/-. PKR 7,775/-. PKR 5,183/-. PKR 3,888/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for 3 and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Infinix Hot 40 Pro Specs

Feature Specification Display IPS LCD, 120Hz, 500 nits (peak) Size 6.78 inches, 109.2 cm² (~84.5% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels (~396 ppi density) OS Android 13, XOS 13.5 Chipset Mediatek Helio G99 (6 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Memory Card Slot: microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal: 256GB 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Main Camera Dual: 108 MP (wide), 2 MP (macro), 0.08 MP (auxiliary lens) Camera Features Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama Main Camera Video 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps Selfie Camera Single: 32 MP (wide) Selfie Features Dual-LED flash Selfie Video 1080p@30fps Sound Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack: Yes 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res audio Comms WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth: Yes Positioning: GPS NFC: Yes Radio: FM radio USB: USB Type-C 2.0, OTG Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Battery Type: 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging: 33W wired, 20-75% in 35 min (advertised) Reverse wired Colors Palm Blue, Horizon Gold, Starlit Black, Starfall Green, Free Fire