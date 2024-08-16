Just Pay Rs 3,888 to Buy 8GB/256GB Infinix Hot 40 Pro in Installments
Infinix is one of the most hot-selling smartphone brands in Pakistan. The company recently launched the Hot 40 Pro in the budget segment. The phone has decent specs compared to its price. You will get a 108 MP camera, 120 Hz display, and MediaTek G99 chipset for around PKR 45k. However, most of the people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To provide convenience to the masses, Alfa Mall is offering the Infinix Hot 40 Pro in easy, interest-free installments.
|Product name
|3 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|9 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|12 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|Infinix Hot 40 Pro
|PKR 15,550/-.
|PKR 7,775/-.
|PKR 5,183/-.
|PKR 3,888/-.
It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for 3 and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
Infinix Hot 40 Pro Specs
