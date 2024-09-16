Just Pay Rs 3900 in Advance to Buy Redmi 13c in Installments (No Credit Card)

redmi 13c in installments

Redmi offers smartphones in different smartphone categories, making it one of the top brands in Pakistan. The Redmi 13c is the company’s budget device that offers decent specs for around PKR 30k. These include 6 GB RAM, a 90 Hz display, and more. Still, many in Pakistan can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist people, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Redmi 13c in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar.  However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Redmi 13c.

Rs 5,300 x 3
Rs 18,300 Advance

 

Rs 4,100 x 6
Rs 12,200 Advance

 

Rs 3,450 x 9 
Rs 9,150 Advance

 

Rs 2,850 x 12 
Rs 7,650 Advance

 

Rs 3,550 x 12 
Rs 3,900 Advance

 

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Redmi 13c Specs

Category Specification
DISPLAY
Type IPS LCD, 90Hz, 450 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
Size 6.74 inches, 109.7 cm² (~83.7% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~260 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass
PLATFORM
OS Android 13, MIUI 14
Chipset Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G52 MC2
MEMORY
Card Slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, eMMC 5.1
MAIN CAMERA
Dual 50 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
0.08 MP (auxiliary lens)
Features LED flash, HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
SELFIE CAMERA
Single 8 MP, f/2.0
Features HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
SOUND
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm Jack Yes
COMMS
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE
Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC Yes (market/region dependent)
Radio FM radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0
FEATURES
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, compass, virtual proximity sensing
BATTERY
Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

