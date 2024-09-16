Just Pay Rs 3900 in Advance to Buy Redmi 13c in Installments (No Credit Card)

Redmi offers smartphones in different smartphone categories, making it one of the top brands in Pakistan. The Redmi 13c is the company’s budget device that offers decent specs for around PKR 30k. These include 6 GB RAM, a 90 Hz display, and more. Still, many in Pakistan can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist people, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Redmi 13c in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Redmi 13c.

Plan 1 (3 Months) Rs 5,300 x 3 Advance Payment Rs 18,300 Advance

Plan 2 (6 Months) Rs 4,100 x 6 Advance Payment Rs 12,200 Advance

Plan 3 (9 Months) Rs 3,450 x 9 Advance Payment Rs 9,150 Advance

Plan 4 (12 Months) Rs 2,850 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 7,650 Advance

Plan 5 (12 Months) Rs 3,550 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 3,900 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Redmi 13c Specs

Category Specification DISPLAY Type IPS LCD, 90Hz, 450 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM) Size 6.74 inches, 109.7 cm² (~83.7% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~260 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass PLATFORM OS Android 13, MIUI 14 Chipset Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 MEMORY Card Slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, eMMC 5.1 MAIN CAMERA Dual 50 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), PDAF 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) 0.08 MP (auxiliary lens) Features LED flash, HDR Video 1080p@30fps SELFIE CAMERA Single 8 MP, f/2.0 Features HDR Video 1080p@30fps SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm Jack Yes COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0 FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, compass, virtual proximity sensing BATTERY Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable