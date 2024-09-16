Just Pay Rs 3900 in Advance to Buy Redmi 13c in Installments (No Credit Card)
Redmi offers smartphones in different smartphone categories, making it one of the top brands in Pakistan. The Redmi 13c is the company’s budget device that offers decent specs for around PKR 30k. These include 6 GB RAM, a 90 Hz display, and more. Still, many in Pakistan can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist people, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Redmi 13c in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.
Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Redmi 13c.
|Rs 5,300 x 3
|Rs 18,300 Advance
|Rs 4,100 x 6
|Rs 12,200 Advance
|Rs 3,450 x 9
|Rs 9,150 Advance
|Rs 2,850 x 12
|Rs 7,650 Advance
|Rs 3,550 x 12
|Rs 3,900 Advance
Verification Process:
Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.
Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.
Redmi 13c Specs
|Category
|Specification
|DISPLAY
|Type
|IPS LCD, 90Hz, 450 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
|Size
|6.74 inches, 109.7 cm² (~83.7% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~260 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 13, MIUI 14
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|MEMORY
|Card Slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, eMMC 5.1
|MAIN CAMERA
|Dual
|50 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), PDAF
|2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|0.08 MP (auxiliary lens)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|8 MP, f/2.0
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm Jack
|Yes
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|5.3, A2DP, LE
|Positioning
|GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, compass, virtual proximity sensing
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
