Just Pay Rs 3900 to Buy Infinix Hot 40i in Installments (No credit card)

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Oct 21, 2024
infinix hot 40i in installments

For a long time, Infinix has remained one of the top brands in the budget smartphone segment of the Pakistani market. The Hot 40i is one of the company’s latest budget devices that comes with decent specs and is available at around Rs 28k. However, many people are unable to pay the price of the phone upfront because of high inflation and low purchasing power. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Infinix Hot 40i in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar.  However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Infinix Hot 40i.

Rs 5,250 x 3
Rs 18,150 Advance

 

Rs 4,100 x 6
Rs 12,100 Advance

 

Rs 3,400 x 9 
Rs 9,100 Advance

 

Rs 2,850 x 12 
Rs 7,550 Advance

 

Rs 3,500 x 12 
Rs 3,900 Advance

 

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Infinix Hot 40i Specs:

DISPLAY
Type IPS LCD
Size 6.56 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels
PLATFORM
OS Android 13, XOS 13
Chipset Unisoc T606 (12 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×1.6 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.6 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G57 MP1
MEMORY
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
MAIN CAMERA
Single 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), AF
0.08 MP, (auxiliary lens)
Features Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 1080p@30fps
SELFIE CAMERA
Single 32 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
Features Dual-LED flash
Video 1080p@30fps
SOUND
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
COMMS
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetooth Yes
Positioning GPS
NFC Yes (market/region dependent)
Radio FM radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
FEATURES
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
BATTERY
Type 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging 18W wired
Reverse wired

 

