Just Pay Rs 3900 to Buy Infinix Hot 40i in Installments (No credit card)

For a long time, Infinix has remained one of the top brands in the budget smartphone segment of the Pakistani market. The Hot 40i is one of the company’s latest budget devices that comes with decent specs and is available at around Rs 28k. However, many people are unable to pay the price of the phone upfront because of high inflation and low purchasing power. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Infinix Hot 40i in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Infinix Hot 40i.

Plan 1 (3 Months) Rs 5,250 x 3 Advance Payment Rs 18,150 Advance

Plan 2 (6 Months) Rs 4,100 x 6 Advance Payment Rs 12,100 Advance

Plan 3 (9 Months) Rs 3,400 x 9 Advance Payment Rs 9,100 Advance

Plan 4 (12 Months) Rs 2,850 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 7,550 Advance

Plan 5 (12 Months) Rs 3,500 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 3,900 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Infinix Hot 40i Specs:

DISPLAY Type IPS LCD Size 6.56 inches Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels PLATFORM OS Android 13, XOS 13 Chipset Unisoc T606 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×1.6 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.6 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G57 MP1 MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM MAIN CAMERA Single 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), AF 0.08 MP, (auxiliary lens) Features Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps SELFIE CAMERA Single 32 MP, f/2.2, (wide) Features Dual-LED flash Video 1080p@30fps SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth Yes Positioning GPS NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass BATTERY Type 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging 18W wired Reverse wired