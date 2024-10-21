Just Pay Rs 3900 to Buy Infinix Hot 40i in Installments (No credit card)
For a long time, Infinix has remained one of the top brands in the budget smartphone segment of the Pakistani market. The Hot 40i is one of the company’s latest budget devices that comes with decent specs and is available at around Rs 28k. However, many people are unable to pay the price of the phone upfront because of high inflation and low purchasing power. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Infinix Hot 40i in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.
Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Infinix Hot 40i.
|Rs 5,250 x 3
|Rs 18,150 Advance
|Rs 4,100 x 6
|Rs 12,100 Advance
|Rs 3,400 x 9
|Rs 9,100 Advance
|Rs 2,850 x 12
|Rs 7,550 Advance
|Rs 3,500 x 12
|Rs 3,900 Advance
Verification Process:
Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.
Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.
Infinix Hot 40i Specs:
PTA Taxes Portal
Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes PortalExplore NowFollow us on Google News!