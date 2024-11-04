Just Pay Rs 3900 to Buy Infinix Hot 50i in Installments (No credit card)
Infinix has recently launched the new Hot 50i in the budget segment. It is an entry-level device that comes with a MediaTek Helio G81 chipset, 120 Hz IPS LCD, 6 GB RAM, and more. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 32k in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the price of the phone upfront because of high inflation and low purchasing power. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Infinix Hot 50i in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.
Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Infinix Hot 50i.
|Rs 5,350 x 3
|Rs 18,550 Advance
|Rs 4,200 x 6
|Rs 12,350 Advance
|Rs 3,500 x 9
|Rs 9,250 Advance
|Rs 2,900 x 12
|Rs 7,750 Advance
|Rs 3,650 x 12
|Rs 3,900 Advance
Verification Process:
Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.
Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.
Infinix Hot 50i Specs
|Feature
|Specification
|Display
|Type: IPS LCD, 120Hz, 500 nits (peak)
|Size: 6.7 inches, 108.4 cm² (~84.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~262 ppi density)
|Additional: Always-on display
|Platform
|OS: Android 14, XOS 14.5
|Chipset: Mediatek Helio G81
|CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU: Mali-G52 MC2
|Memory
|Card Slot: microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal: 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Single: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF
|Features: Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video: 1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single: 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
|Video: Yes
|Sound
|Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm Jack: Yes
|Comms
|WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth: Yes
|Positioning: GPS
|NFC: No
|Radio: FM radio
|USB: USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|Features
|Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type: 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging: 18W wired, Reverse wired, Bypass charging
|Miscellaneous
|Colors: Sleek Black, Sage Green, Titanium Grey
