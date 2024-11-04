Just Pay Rs 3900 to Buy Infinix Hot 50i in Installments (No credit card)

Infinix has recently launched the new Hot 50i in the budget segment. It is an entry-level device that comes with a MediaTek Helio G81 chipset, 120 Hz IPS LCD, 6 GB RAM, and more. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 32k in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the price of the phone upfront because of high inflation and low purchasing power. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Infinix Hot 50i in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Infinix Hot 50i.

Plan 1 (3 Months) Rs 5,350 x 3 Advance Payment Rs 18,550 Advance

Plan 2 (6 Months) Rs 4,200 x 6 Advance Payment Rs 12,350 Advance

Plan 3 (9 Months) Rs 3,500 x 9 Advance Payment Rs 9,250 Advance

Plan 4 (12 Months) Rs 2,900 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 7,750 Advance

Plan 5 (12 Months) Rs 3,650 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 3,900 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Infinix Hot 50i Specs

Feature Specification Display Type: IPS LCD, 120Hz, 500 nits (peak) Size: 6.7 inches, 108.4 cm² (~84.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~262 ppi density) Additional: Always-on display Platform OS: Android 14, XOS 14.5 Chipset: Mediatek Helio G81 CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali-G52 MC2 Memory Card Slot: microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal: 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM Main Camera Single: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF Features: Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama Video: 1080p@30fps Selfie Camera Single: 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide) Video: Yes Sound Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm Jack: Yes Comms WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth: Yes Positioning: GPS NFC: No Radio: FM radio USB: USB Type-C 2.0, OTG Features Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass Battery Type: 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging: 18W wired, Reverse wired, Bypass charging Miscellaneous Colors: Sleek Black, Sage Green, Titanium Grey