Just Pay Rs 3900 to Buy Infinix Smart 9 HD in Installments (No credit card)

Infinix has recently launched the new Smart 9 HD in the budget segment. It is an entry-level smartphone that comes with a MediaTek Helio G81 chipset, 4 GB RAM, and more. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 26k in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the price of the phone upfront because of high inflation and low purchasing power. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Infinix Smart 9 HD in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Infinix Smart 9 HD.

Plan 1 (3 Months) Rs 4,250 x 3 Advance Payment Rs 14,700 Advance

Plan 2 (6 Months) Rs 3,300 x 6 Advance Payment Rs 9,800 Advance

Plan 3 (9 Months) Rs 2,750 x 9 Advance Payment Rs 7,350 Advance

Plan 4 (12 Months) Rs 2,300 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 6,150 Advance

Plan 5 (12 Months) Rs 2,750 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 3,900 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Infinix Smart 9 HD

Feature Specification Display Type IPS LCD, 120Hz, 500 nits (peak) Size 6.7 inches, 108.4 cm² (~84.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~262 ppi density) Always-on Display Yes Operating System (OS) Android 14 (Go edition), XOS 14 Chipset Mediatek Helio G81 CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Card Slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal Memory 64GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 3GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM Main Camera 13 MP, f/1.9, 27mm (wide), AF Main Camera Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Main Camera Video 1080p@30fps Selfie Camera 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide) Selfie Camera Video Yes Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm Jack Yes WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth Yes Positioning GPS NFC No Infrared Port Yes Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG Fingerprint Sensor Side-mounted Other Sensors Accelerometer, proximity, compass Battery Type 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging 10W wired, Reverse wired Colors Metallic Black, Neo Titanium, Mint Green, Sandstone Gold Model X6532