Just Pay Rs 3900 to Buy Infinix Smart 9 HD in Installments (No credit card)

Infinix Smart 9 HD in installments

Infinix has recently launched the new Smart 9 HD in the budget segment. It is an entry-level smartphone that comes with a MediaTek Helio G81 chipset, 4 GB RAM, and more. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 26k in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the price of the phone upfront because of high inflation and low purchasing power. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Infinix Smart 9 HD in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar.  However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Infinix Smart 9 HD.

Rs 4,250 x 3
Rs 14,700 Advance

 

Rs 3,300 x 6
Rs 9,800 Advance

 

Rs 2,750 x 9 
Rs 7,350 Advance

 

Rs 2,300 x 12 
Rs 6,150 Advance

 

Rs 2,750 x 12 
Rs 3,900 Advance

 

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Infinix Smart 9 HD 

Feature Specification
Display Type IPS LCD, 120Hz, 500 nits (peak)
Size 6.7 inches, 108.4 cm² (~84.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~262 ppi density)
Always-on Display Yes
Operating System (OS) Android 14 (Go edition), XOS 14
Chipset Mediatek Helio G81
CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G52 MC2
Card Slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal Memory 64GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 3GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM
Main Camera 13 MP, f/1.9, 27mm (wide), AF
Main Camera Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
Main Camera Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
Selfie Camera Video Yes
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm Jack Yes
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetooth Yes
Positioning GPS
NFC No
Infrared Port Yes
Radio FM radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
Fingerprint Sensor Side-mounted
Other Sensors Accelerometer, proximity, compass
Battery Type 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging 10W wired, Reverse wired
Colors Metallic Black, Neo Titanium, Mint Green, Sandstone Gold
Model X6532

