Just Pay Rs 3900 to Buy Infinix Smart 9 HD in Installments (No credit card)
Infinix has recently launched the new Smart 9 HD in the budget segment. It is an entry-level smartphone that comes with a MediaTek Helio G81 chipset, 4 GB RAM, and more. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 26k in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the price of the phone upfront because of high inflation and low purchasing power. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Infinix Smart 9 HD in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.
Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Infinix Smart 9 HD.
|Rs 4,250 x 3
|Rs 14,700 Advance
|Rs 3,300 x 6
|Rs 9,800 Advance
|Rs 2,750 x 9
|Rs 7,350 Advance
|Rs 2,300 x 12
|Rs 6,150 Advance
|Rs 2,750 x 12
|Rs 3,900 Advance
Verification Process:
Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.
Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.
Infinix Smart 9 HD
|Feature
|Specification
|Display Type
|IPS LCD, 120Hz, 500 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.7 inches, 108.4 cm² (~84.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~262 ppi density)
|Always-on Display
|Yes
|Operating System (OS)
|Android 14 (Go edition), XOS 14
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G81
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Card Slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal Memory
|64GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 3GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM
|Main Camera
|13 MP, f/1.9, 27mm (wide), AF
|Main Camera Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Main Camera Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
|Selfie Camera Video
|Yes
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm Jack
|Yes
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|Positioning
|GPS
|NFC
|No
|Infrared Port
|Yes
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|Fingerprint Sensor
|Side-mounted
|Other Sensors
|Accelerometer, proximity, compass
|Battery Type
|5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|10W wired, Reverse wired
|Colors
|Metallic Black, Neo Titanium, Mint Green, Sandstone Gold
|Model
|X6532
PTA Taxes Portal
Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes PortalExplore NowFollow us on Google News!