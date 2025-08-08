Just Pay Rs 41600 to Buy Oppo Reno 14 5G on Installments (No credit card)

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Aug 8, 2025
Oppo Reno 14 on Installments

The Oppo Reno series has a considerable user base in Pakistan. The Reno 14 5G is the latest device from the company that has been recently launched in Pakistan. It comes with some impressive specs such as an FHD+AMOLED display, Dimensity 8350 5G chipset, and more. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 145k in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the phone’s full price upfront. To assist them, a new platform, Qistbazaar, is offering the Oppo Reno 14 5G in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar.  However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying the Oppo Reno 14 5G.

Rs 13,900 x 12
Rs 41,600 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Watch the video mentioned below to learn the full process of availing the Infinix Smart 10 on installments.

Oppo Reno 14 5G

Device Specifications
Body
Dimensions 157.9 x 74.7 x 7.3 mm (6.22 x 2.94 x 0.29 in)
Weight 187 g (6.60 oz)
Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 7i), aluminum alloy frame, glass back
SIM Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM + eSIM (max 2 at a time)
Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM
IP Rating IP68/IP69 dust and water resistant (up to 2m for 30 min; high pressure water jets)
Display
Type AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, 3840Hz PWM, HDR10+, 600 nits (typ), 1200 nits (HBM)
Size 6.59 inches (~89.6% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1256 x 2760 pixels (~460 ppi)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 7i or Crystal Shield Glass
Platform
OS Android 15, ColorOS 15
Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 8350 (4 nm)
CPU Octa-core (1×3.35 GHz Cortex-A715 & 3×3.20 GHz Cortex-A715 & 4×2.20 GHz Cortex-A510)
GPU Mali G615-MC6
Memory
Card slot No
Internal 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 16GB RAM,
512GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM, 1TB 16GB RAM
(UFS 3.1)
Main Camera
Triple 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF, OIS
50 MP, f/2.8, 80mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3.5x zoom
8 MP, f/2.2, 15mm, 116˚ (ultrawide), AF
Features Color spectrum sensor, LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS, HDR
Selfie Camera
Single 50 MP, f/2.0, 21mm (wide), AF
Features Panorama, HDR
Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS, HDR
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band
Bluetooth 5.4, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, LHDC 5
Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
NFC Yes (market/region dependent)
Infrared port Yes
Radio No
USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
Type 6000 mAh
Charging 80W wired, 13.5W PD, 33W PPS, Reverse wired

 

Photo of Usama Anjum

Usama Anjum

>