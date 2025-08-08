Just Pay Rs 41600 to Buy Oppo Reno 14 5G on Installments (No credit card)
The Oppo Reno series has a considerable user base in Pakistan. The Reno 14 5G is the latest device from the company that has been recently launched in Pakistan. It comes with some impressive specs such as an FHD+AMOLED display, Dimensity 8350 5G chipset, and more. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 145k in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the phone’s full price upfront. To assist them, a new platform, Qistbazaar, is offering the Oppo Reno 14 5G in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.
Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying the Oppo Reno 14 5G.
|Rs 13,900 x 12
|Rs 41,600 Advance
Verification Process:
Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.
Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.
Oppo Reno 14 5G
|Device Specifications
|Body
|Dimensions
|157.9 x 74.7 x 7.3 mm (6.22 x 2.94 x 0.29 in)
|Weight
|187 g (6.60 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 7i), aluminum alloy frame, glass back
|SIM
|Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM + eSIM (max 2 at a time)
Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM
|IP Rating
|IP68/IP69 dust and water resistant (up to 2m for 30 min; high pressure water jets)
|Display
|Type
|AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, 3840Hz PWM, HDR10+, 600 nits (typ), 1200 nits (HBM)
|Size
|6.59 inches (~89.6% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1256 x 2760 pixels (~460 ppi)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 7i or Crystal Shield Glass
|Platform
|OS
|Android 15, ColorOS 15
|Chipset
|Mediatek Dimensity 8350 (4 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×3.35 GHz Cortex-A715 & 3×3.20 GHz Cortex-A715 & 4×2.20 GHz Cortex-A510)
|GPU
|Mali G615-MC6
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 16GB RAM,
512GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM, 1TB 16GB RAM
(UFS 3.1)
|Main Camera
|Triple
|50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF, OIS
50 MP, f/2.8, 80mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3.5x zoom
8 MP, f/2.2, 15mm, 116˚ (ultrawide), AF
|Features
|Color spectrum sensor, LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS, HDR
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|50 MP, f/2.0, 21mm (wide), AF
|Features
|Panorama, HDR
|Video
|4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS, HDR
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|5.4, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, LHDC 5
|Positioning
|GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|6000 mAh
|Charging
|80W wired, 13.5W PD, 33W PPS, Reverse wired