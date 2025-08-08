Just Pay Rs 41600 to Buy Oppo Reno 14 5G on Installments (No credit card)

The Oppo Reno series has a considerable user base in Pakistan. The Reno 14 5G is the latest device from the company that has been recently launched in Pakistan. It comes with some impressive specs such as an FHD+AMOLED display, Dimensity 8350 5G chipset, and more. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 145k in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the phone’s full price upfront. To assist them, a new platform, Qistbazaar, is offering the Oppo Reno 14 5G in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying the Oppo Reno 14 5G.

Plan (12 Months) Rs 13,900 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 41,600 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Watch the video mentioned below to learn the full process of availing the Infinix Smart 10 on installments.

Oppo Reno 14 5G