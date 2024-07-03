Just Pay Rs 4,292 in Installments to Buy Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G with 68W Charging (No interest)

Tecno pova 5 pro in installments

The smartphone manufacturer Tecno is one of the most in-demand smartphone brands in Pakistan. This is because the company offers a range of quality smartphones at affordable prices. The Tecno Pova Pro 5G is the company’s latest phone that comes at a price tag of around PKR 50k. Still, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist the masses, Alfa Mall is offering the Pova 5 Pro 5G in easy, interest-free installments.

Product name 3 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 6 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 9 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 12 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN
Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G PKR 17,166/-. PKR 8,583/-. PKR 5,722/-. PKR 4,292/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for 3 and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 03203218427. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G Specs

Feature Specification
Display
Screen Size 6.78 inches, 109.2 cm² (~84.7% screen-to-body ratio)
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels (~396 ppi density)
Screen Type IPS LCD, 120Hz, 580 nits (peak)
Screen Protection N/A
Memory
Internal Memory 256GB 8GB RAM
RAM 8GB
Card Slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Performance
Processor Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G57 MC2
Battery
Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Camera
Front Camera 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
Front Flash Light LED flash
Front Video Recording 1080p@30fps
Back Flash Light Dual LED flash
Back Camera 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF; 0.08 MP, (depth)
Back Video Recording 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
Connectivity
Bluetooth Yes
3G Yes
4G/LTE Yes
5G Yes
Radio FM radio
WiFi Yes
NFC N/A

