Just Pay Rs 4,292 in Installments to Buy Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G with 68W Charging (No interest)

The smartphone manufacturer Tecno is one of the most in-demand smartphone brands in Pakistan. This is because the company offers a range of quality smartphones at affordable prices. The Tecno Pova Pro 5G is the company’s latest phone that comes at a price tag of around PKR 50k. Still, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist the masses, Alfa Mall is offering the Pova 5 Pro 5G in easy, interest-free installments.
|Product name
|3 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|9 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|12 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G
|PKR 17,166/-.
|PKR 8,583/-.
|PKR 5,722/-.
|PKR 4,292/-.
It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for 3 and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 03203218427. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G Specs
