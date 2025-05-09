Just Pay Rs 43,950 to Buy Samsung A56 5G in Installments (No credit card)

The A series of Samsung has always remained a go-to choice of many in Pakistan, as it offers smartphones in almost all segments (budget, midrange, and upper midrange). The recent addition to the family is the Galaxy A56 5G, a capable midrange device with decent specs such as a 120 Hz Super AMOLED HDR 10+ display, IP67 dust and water protection, a 50 MP triple camera, Galaxy AI, and more. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 140,000 in the market. However, most people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform, Qisbazaar, is offering the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now, pay later) schemes, Qistbazaar does not require a credit card. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying the Galaxy A56 5G.

Plan (12 Months) Rs 14,650 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 43,950 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Limited Time Offer:

Qisstbazaar is offering a free iTel hands-free with the purchase of the Galaxy A56.

