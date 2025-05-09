Just Pay Rs 43,950 to Buy Samsung A56 5G in Installments (No credit card)

Usama AnjumLast Updated: May 9, 2025
galaxy A56 in Installments

The A series of Samsung has always remained a go-to choice of many in Pakistan, as it offers smartphones in almost all segments (budget, midrange, and upper midrange). The recent addition to the family is the Galaxy A56 5G, a capable midrange device with decent specs such as a 120 Hz Super AMOLED HDR 10+ display, IP67 dust and water protection, a 50 MP triple camera, Galaxy AI, and more. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 140,000 in the market. However, most people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform, Qisbazaar, is offering the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now, pay later) schemes, Qistbazaar does not require a credit card.  However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying the Galaxy A56 5G.

Rs 14,650 x 12
Rs 43,950 Advance

 

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Limited Time Offer:

Qisstbazaar is offering a free iTel hands-free with the purchase of the Galaxy A56. 

Samsung A56 Specs

Category Details
Body
Dimensions 162.2 x 77.5 x 7.4 mm (6.39 x 3.05 x 0.29 in)
Weight 198 g (6.98 oz)
Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus+), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus+), aluminum frame
SIM Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM + eSIM + eSIM (max 2 at a time)
Protection IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 min)
Display
Type Super AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (HBM), 1900 nits (peak)
Size 6.7 inches, 110.2 cm² (~87.7% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~385 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
Features Always-on display
Platform
OS Android 15, up to 6 major Android upgrades, One UI 7
Chipset Exynos 1580 (4 nm)
CPU Octa-core (1×2.9 GHz Cortex-A720 & 3×2.6 GHz Cortex-A720 & 4×1.9 GHz Cortex-A520)
GPU Xclipse 540
Memory
Card slot No
Internal 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM (UFS 3.1)
Main Camera
Triple 50 MP (wide), 12 MP (ultrawide, 123˚), 5 MP (macro)
Features Best Face, LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS
Selfie Camera
Single 12 MP (wide)
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, 10-bit HDR
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE
Positioning GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS
NFC Yes (market/region dependent)
Radio No
USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass, Virtual Proximity Sensing
Other Circle to Search
Battery
Type 5000 mAh
Charging 45W wired, 65% in 30 min, 100% in 68 min
Misc
Colors Pink, Olive, Graphite, Lightgray

 

Usama AnjumLast Updated: May 9, 2025
Photo of Usama Anjum

Usama Anjum

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
>