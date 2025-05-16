Just Pay Rs 46,500 to Buy iPhone 12 Pro Max in Installments (No credit card)
The iPhone 12 Pro Max (used) is a popular choice in the premium smartphone segment, offering powerful performance with Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, a stunning Super Retina XDR display, and a premium build quality. However, with prices still relatively high in Pakistan, many people can’t afford to pay the full amount upfront. To provide convenience, a new platform, Qistbazaar, is offering the iPhone 12 Pro Max (used) in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now, pay later) schemes for smartphones, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.
Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying the iPhone 12 Pro Max.
|Rs 15,500 x 12
|Rs 46,500 Advance
|Rs 21,790 x 6
|Rs 55,900 Advance
Verification Process:
Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.
Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.
iPhone 12 Pro Max Specs
|iPhone 12 Pro Max Specifications
|Body
|Dimensions
|160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm
|Weight
|228 g
|Build
|Glass front/back, stainless steel frame
|SIM
|Nano-SIM + eSIM / Dual SIM (China)
|IP Rating
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins)
|Apple Pay
|Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified
|Display
|Type
|Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision
|Brightness
|800 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.7 inches (~87.4% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1284 x 2778 pixels (~458 ppi)
|Protection
|Ceramic Shield glass
|Platform
|OS
|iOS 14.1, upgradable to iOS 18.5
|Chipset
|Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm)
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2×3.1 GHz + 4×1.8 GHz)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
|Memory
|Card Slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB / 256GB / 512GB with 6GB RAM (NVMe)
|Main Camera
|Triple
|12 MP (wide) + 12 MP (telephoto, 2.5x zoom) + 12 MP (ultrawide)
|Depth Sensor
|TOF 3D LiDAR scanner
|Features
|Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, Dolby Vision HDR
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|12 MP (wide) + SL 3D (depth/biometrics)
|Video
|4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
|Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo speakers
|3.5mm Jack
|No
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|Positioning
|GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|Features
|Sensors
|Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Other
|Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Ion 3687 mAh (non-removable)
|Charging
|Wired PD2.0 (50% in 30 min), 15W wireless (MagSafe, Qi2)
|Misc
|Colors
|Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue