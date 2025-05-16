Just Pay Rs 46,500 to Buy iPhone 12 Pro Max in Installments (No credit card)

iphone 12 pro max in installments

The iPhone 12 Pro Max (used) is a popular choice in the premium smartphone segment, offering powerful performance with Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, a stunning Super Retina XDR display, and a premium build quality. However, with prices still relatively high in Pakistan, many people can’t afford to pay the full amount upfront. To provide convenience, a new platform, Qistbazaar, is offering the iPhone 12 Pro Max (used) in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now, pay later) schemes for smartphones, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Rs 15,500 x 12
Rs 46,500 Advance

 

Rs 21,790 x 6
Rs 55,900 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

iPhone 12 Pro Max Specs

iPhone 12 Pro Max Specifications
Body
Dimensions 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm
Weight 228 g
Build Glass front/back, stainless steel frame
SIM Nano-SIM + eSIM / Dual SIM (China)
IP Rating IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins)
Apple Pay Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified
Display
Type Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision
Brightness 800 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)
Size 6.7 inches (~87.4% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1284 x 2778 pixels (~458 ppi)
Protection Ceramic Shield glass
Platform
OS iOS 14.1, upgradable to iOS 18.5
Chipset Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm)
CPU Hexa-core (2×3.1 GHz + 4×1.8 GHz)
GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
Memory
Card Slot No
Internal 128GB / 256GB / 512GB with 6GB RAM (NVMe)
Main Camera
Triple 12 MP (wide) + 12 MP (telephoto, 2.5x zoom) + 12 MP (ultrawide)
Depth Sensor TOF 3D LiDAR scanner
Features Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, Dolby Vision HDR
Selfie Camera
Single 12 MP (wide) + SL 3D (depth/biometrics)
Video 4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
Sound
Speakers Stereo speakers
3.5mm Jack No
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6
Bluetooth 5.0
Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
NFC Yes
Radio No
USB Lightning, USB 2.0
Features
Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Other Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
Battery
Type Li-Ion 3687 mAh (non-removable)
Charging Wired PD2.0 (50% in 30 min), 15W wireless (MagSafe, Qi2)
Misc
Colors Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue

 

