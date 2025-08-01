Just Pay Rs 47,901 to PTA Approve iPhone 14 Pro on Installments (No interest)

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Aug 1, 2025
iphone 14 pro on installments

There is good news for all iPhone 14 Pro users in Pakistan who haven’t registered their phones with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). The users are reluctant because of the incredibly high PTA taxes that they must pay to use cellular networks on their phones. However, to provide convenience to the masses, Alfa is now offering users to pay mobile phone taxes in easy, interest-free monthly installments.

Product name 3 MONTHS


0% MARKUP PLAN
iPhone 14 Pro PKR 47,901/-.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can call +92 345 3999770. Moreover, keep in mind that only Bank Alfalah credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

How to use the Alfa Mall website/app to buy phones on installments?

Here is the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on the iPhone 14 Pro in installments.

  • First, click on this link.
  • On the new page, you will be asked to enter your phone’s IMEI, along with your name and CNIC.

Alfa mall interface

  • After entering your details, you will be asked whether to pay in full or buy now, pay later. Click on the BNPL option to buy the smartphone in installments.

Alfa Mall BNPL

  • Now, choose the installment plan (3 months or 6 months) as per your convenience and click on checkout to complete your purchase.

iPhone 14 Pro Specs

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Specifications
Release Date Announced September 7 2022, Available September 16 2022
Dimensions 147.5 × 71.5 × 7.85 mm
Weight 206 g (7.27 oz)
Build Stainless steel frame, Ceramic Shield front, matte glass back
Display 6.1″ Super Retina XDR OLED
1 179 × 2 556 px (≈460 ppi)
ProMotion LTPO up to 120 Hz, Always‑On Display
Typical brightness 1 000 nits; HDR 1 600 nits; up to 2 000 nits outdoors
Dynamic Island, TrueTone, P3 wide color, Haptic Touch
Chipset Apple A16 Bionic (TSMC N4P / 4 nm)
Hexa‑core CPU: 2× 3.46 GHz Everest + 4× 2.02 GHz Sawtooth
5‑core GPU @ ~1 398 MHz
16‑core Neural Engine
6 GB RAM
Storage Options 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
Main Camera 48 MP wide (ƒ/1.78, 24 mm, quad‑pixel sensor, sensor‑shift OIS)
12 MP telephoto (ƒ/2.8, 77 mm, 3× optical zoom, OIS)
12 MP ultrawide (ƒ/2.2, 13 mm, 120° field, 100 % Focus Pixels)Video: 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps; Cinematic mode 4K HDR@30fps; Action mode 2.8K@60fps; ProRes up to 4K@30fps (1080p for 128 GB)
Front Camera 12 MP with autofocus, wider aperture
Battery ≈3 200 mAh (Apple rated): up to 23 h video playback / ~75 h audio playback
Charging Lightning port, 20 W wired fast charge, Qi wireless, MagSafe (15 W)
SIM Dual eSIM only (no physical SIM slot)
Connectivity 5G, Wi‑Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.3, Ultra Wideband (UWB), GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS
Other Features IP68 water/dust (up to 6 m / 30 min)
Dynamic Island UI
Always‑On display
Emergency SOS via satellite
Crash Detection

 

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Aug 1, 2025
Photo of Usama Anjum

Usama Anjum

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
>