Just Pay Rs 48,000 to Buy Oppo Reno 13 5G in Installments
The Oppo Reno series has a considerable user base in Pakistan. The Reno 13 5G is the latest device from the company that has been launched recently in Pakistan. It comes with some impressive specs such as an FHD+AMOLED display, Dimensity 8350 chipset, and more. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 145k in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the phone’s full price upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Oppo Reno 13 5G in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.
Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Oppo Reno 13 5G.
|Rs 16,000 x 12
|Rs 48,000 Advance
Verification Process:
Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.
Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.
Oppo Reno 13 5G Specs
PTA Taxes Portal
Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes PortalExplore NowFollow us on Google News!