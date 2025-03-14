Just Pay Rs 48,000 to Buy Oppo Reno 13 5G in Installments

Oppo Reno 13 5G in installments

The Oppo Reno series has a considerable user base in Pakistan. The Reno 13 5G is the latest device from the company that has been launched recently in Pakistan. It comes with some impressive specs such as an FHD+AMOLED display, Dimensity 8350 chipset, and more. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 145k in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the phone’s full price upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Oppo Reno 13 5G in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar.  However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Oppo Reno 13 5G.

Rs 16,000 x 12
Rs 48,000 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Oppo Reno 13 5G Specs

Specification Details
Phone Dimensions 157.90mm x 74.73mm x 7.24mm (Plume White) / 157.90mm x 74.73mm x 7.29mm (Luminous Blue)
Phone Weight 181g
Operating System Android 15
Screen Size 6.59 Inches
Screen Resolution 1256 x 2760 Pixels
Screen Type FHD+ AMOLED
Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
Internal Memory 256GB
RAM 12GB LPDDR5X
Card Slot No
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8350
GPU ARM Turse G615
Type 5600 mAh
Front Camera 50 MP
Front Flash Light Yes
Front Video Recording Yes
Back Flash Light Yes
Back Camera 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
Back Video Recording 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120/480fps, 720p@960fps
Connectivity
Bluetooth Yes
3G Yes
4G/LTE Yes
5G Yes
Radio No
WiFi Yes
NFC Yes

