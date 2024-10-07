Just Pay Rs 4900 to Buy Realme Note 60 in Installments (No Credit Card)
Realme has recently launched the Note 60 and dubbed it as a ‘highly durable phone’ with a 2-year warranty. It is a budget-segment phone, with a 90 Hz LCD, 8GB Dynamic RAM, and 5000 mAh battery as the main highlights. The phone is currently available for around PKR 26k in Pakistan. Still, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Realme Note 60 in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes for smartphones, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.
Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Realme Note 60.
|Rs 4,500 x 3
|Rs 15, 600 Advance
|Rs 3,500 x 6
|Rs10,400 Advance
|Rs 2,950 x 9
|Rs 7,800 Advance
|Rs 2,450 x 12
|Rs 6.500 Advance
|Rs 2,800 x 12
|Rs 4,900 Advance
Verification Process:
Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.
Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.
Realme Note 60 Specs
Here’s the information presented in a tabular format:
|Feature
|Specification
|Display Type
|IPS LCD, 90Hz, 450 nits (typ), 560 nits (HBM)
|Size
|6.74 inches, 109.7 cm² (~85.5% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~260 ppi density)
|Protection
|Reinforced glass
|Operating System
|Android 14, Realme UI 5.0
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G57
|Memory
|MicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal Storage Options
|64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Single: 32 MP, f/1.8 (wide), PDAF
|Auxiliary Lens Features
|LED flash, panorama
|Video Recording
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single: 5 MP (wide)
|Selfie Video
|Yes
|Sound
|Loudspeaker: Yes
|3.5mm Jack
|Yes
|Communications
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|Positioning
|GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|Unspecified
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|Battery Type
|5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|10W wired
|Colors
|Voyage Blue, Marble Black
