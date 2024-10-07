Just Pay Rs 4900 to Buy Realme Note 60 in Installments (No Credit Card)

Realme has recently launched the Note 60 and dubbed it as a ‘highly durable phone’ with a 2-year warranty. It is a budget-segment phone, with a 90 Hz LCD, 8GB Dynamic RAM, and 5000 mAh battery as the main highlights. The phone is currently available for around PKR 26k in Pakistan. Still, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Realme Note 60 in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes for smartphones, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Realme Note 60.

Plan 1 (3 Months) Rs 4,500 x 3 Advance Payment Rs 15, 600 Advance

Plan 2 (6 Months) Rs 3,500 x 6 Advance Payment Rs10,400 Advance

Plan 3 (9 Months) Rs 2,950 x 9 Advance Payment Rs 7,800 Advance

Plan 4 (12 Months) Rs 2,450 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 6.500 Advance

Plan 5 (12 Months) Rs 2,800 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 4,900 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Realme Note 60 Specs

Here’s the information presented in a tabular format:

Feature Specification Display Type IPS LCD, 90Hz, 450 nits (typ), 560 nits (HBM) Size 6.74 inches, 109.7 cm² (~85.5% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~260 ppi density) Protection Reinforced glass Operating System Android 14, Realme UI 5.0 Chipset Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G57 Memory MicroSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal Storage Options 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM Main Camera Single: 32 MP, f/1.8 (wide), PDAF Auxiliary Lens Features LED flash, panorama Video Recording 1080p@30fps Selfie Camera Single: 5 MP (wide) Selfie Video Yes Sound Loudspeaker: Yes 3.5mm Jack Yes Communications Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE Positioning GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS NFC No Radio Unspecified USB USB Type-C 2.0 Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass Battery Type 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging 10W wired Colors Voyage Blue, Marble Black

