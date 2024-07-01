Just Pay Rs 5000 in Installments to Buy 8GB+256GB vivo Y100 (No interest)
vivo is renowned for launching aesthetically pleasing devices with decent specs. The company has recently launched the Y100 model with a 120 Hz AMOLED display and 8 GB of RAM. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 60000 in Pakistan. However, the majority of people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To provide convenience to users, Alfa Mall is offering the vivo Y100 in easy, interest-free installments. So, let’s take a look at how much you will have to pay to register the phone with PTA.
|Product name
|12 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|9 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|3 MONTHS
|vivo Y100
|PKR 5,000/-.
|PKR 6,667/-.
|PKR 10,000/-.
|PKR 20,000/-.
It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
vivo Y100 Specs
PTA Taxes Portal
