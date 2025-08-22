Just Pay Rs 5540 to Buy Tecno Spark 40 Pro Plus in Installments

Tecno has recently launched the Spark 40 Pro Plus in the lower midrange segment. The phone comes with some decent specs, including an AMOLED display, Helio G200 chipset, and more. The Tecno Spark 40 Pro Plus is available for around PKR 60000 in the market. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform, Qistbazaar, is offering the Spark 40 Pro Plus in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Spark 40 Pro Plus.

Plan (12 Months) Rs 5,540 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 13,900 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Watch the video mentioned below to learn the full process of availing the Tecno Spark 40 Pro Plus on installments.

Tecno Spark 40 Pro Plus Specs

Category Details Body Dimensions: 163.9 x 75.8 x 6.5 mm (6.45 x 2.98 x 0.26 in)

Weight: 160.4 g (5.64 oz)

Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass 7i), plastic back, plastic frame

SIM: Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM

Protection: IP64 dust tight, water resistant (splashes), drop resistant up to 1.5m Display Type: AMOLED, 1B colors, 144Hz, 1600 nits (HBM), 4500 nits (peak)

Size: 6.78 inches, (~89.3% screen-to-body ratio)

Resolution: 1224 x 2720 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~440 ppi density)

Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 7i Platform OS: Android 15, HIOS 15

Chipset: Mediatek Helio G200 (6 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G57 MC2 (1.1GHz) Memory Card slot: No

Internal: 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM Main Camera Single: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.64µm, PDAF

Features: Dual-LED flash, HDR

Video: 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS Selfie Camera Single: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, 1.12µm

Features: Dual-LED flash

Video: 1080p@30fps Sound Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers

3.5mm jack: No

Audio: 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res & Hi-Res Wireless Comms WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band

Bluetooth: 5.3, A2DP, LE

Positioning: GPS

NFC: Yes (region dependent)

Infrared port: Yes

Radio: FM radio

USB: USB Type-C 2.0, OTG Features Sensors: Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Extras: Circle to Search Battery Type: 5200 mAh

Charging: 45W wired (100% in 55 min), 30W wireless, 5W reverse wireless, 10W reverse wired, bypass charging Misc Colors: Nebula Black, Aurora White, Moon Titanium, Tundra Green