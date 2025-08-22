Just Pay Rs 5540 to Buy Tecno Spark 40 Pro Plus in Installments
Tecno has recently launched the Spark 40 Pro Plus in the lower midrange segment. The phone comes with some decent specs, including an AMOLED display, Helio G200 chipset, and more. The Tecno Spark 40 Pro Plus is available for around PKR 60000 in the market. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform, Qistbazaar, is offering the Spark 40 Pro Plus in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.
Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Spark 40 Pro Plus.
|Rs 5,540 x 12
|Rs 13,900 Advance
Verification Process:
Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.
Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.
Watch the video mentioned below to learn the full process of availing the Tecno Spark 40 Pro Plus on installments.
Tecno Spark 40 Pro Plus Specs
|Category
|Details
|Body
|Dimensions: 163.9 x 75.8 x 6.5 mm (6.45 x 2.98 x 0.26 in)
Weight: 160.4 g (5.64 oz)
Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass 7i), plastic back, plastic frame
SIM: Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM
Protection: IP64 dust tight, water resistant (splashes), drop resistant up to 1.5m
|Display
|Type: AMOLED, 1B colors, 144Hz, 1600 nits (HBM), 4500 nits (peak)
Size: 6.78 inches, (~89.3% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution: 1224 x 2720 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~440 ppi density)
Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
|Platform
|OS: Android 15, HIOS 15
Chipset: Mediatek Helio G200 (6 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU: Mali-G57 MC2 (1.1GHz)
|Memory
|Card slot: No
Internal: 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Single: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.64µm, PDAF
Features: Dual-LED flash, HDR
Video: 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
|Selfie Camera
|Single: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, 1.12µm
Features: Dual-LED flash
Video: 1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack: No
Audio: 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res & Hi-Res Wireless
|Comms
|WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetooth: 5.3, A2DP, LE
Positioning: GPS
NFC: Yes (region dependent)
Infrared port: Yes
Radio: FM radio
USB: USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|Features
|Sensors: Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Extras: Circle to Search
|Battery
|Type: 5200 mAh
Charging: 45W wired (100% in 55 min), 30W wireless, 5W reverse wireless, 10W reverse wired, bypass charging
|Misc
|Colors: Nebula Black, Aurora White, Moon Titanium, Tundra Green
