Just Pay Rs 5,876 to PTA Approve iPhone 13 Pro on Installments

Many iPhone 13 Pro users in Pakistan may not have registered their smartphones with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). This is because users have to pay incredibly high taxes to the FBR to approve their phones. However, there is good news for them, as Alfa Mall is now giving users the opportunity to pay the tax in easy, interest-free installments.

So, let’s check how much you will have to pay for PTA to approve the iPhone 13 Pro.

iPhone 13 Pro PTA Tax – Installment Plans (As per AlfaMall)

INSTALLMENT PLAN PROCESSING FEES + FED (ONE TIME) MONTHLY INSTALLMENT (PKR) 3 Months (0% Markup) 3.0% PKR 41,233 6 Months (0% Markup) 8.0% PKR 20,616 9 Months (Markup) 2.5% PKR 16,157 12 Months (Markup) 2.5% PKR 12,722 24 Months (Markup) 2.5% PKR 7,580 36 Months (Markup) 2.5% PKR 5,876 How to use the Alfa Mall website/app to buy phones on installments? Here is the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on the iPhone 13 Pro in installments. First, click on this link.

On the new page, you will be asked to enter your phone’s IMEI, along with your name and CNIC. After entering your details, you will be asked whether to pay in full or buy now, pay later. Click on the BNPL option to buy the smartphone in installments. Now, choose the installment plan (3 months or 6 months) as per your convenience and click on checkout to complete your purchase. PTA approval for the iPhone 13 Pro can be quite expensive when paid upfront, but installment plans offered through Bank Alfalah make it easier for users to manage the cost. With flexible tenures ranging from 3 to 36 months, buyers can choose a plan that best fits their monthly budget. However, it is important to note that processing fees and FED apply in all cases, even on 0% markup plans. Always review the total payable amount and terms carefully before opting for an installment plan to avoid any surprises.