Just Pay Rs 5889 to Buy 8/128GB Redmi Note 13 in Installments
The smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi offers smartphones with decent specs and at affordable prices. The Redmi Note 13 is one such device that comes with features like an AMOLED display, a 108 MP camera, and more. The smartphone is available for around PKR 50k in Pakistan. However, many in Pakistan can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, Alfa Mall is offering the Redmi Note 13 in easy monthly installments.
So, let’s take a look at how much you will have to pay to buy Note 13 in installments.
|Product name
|9 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|3 MONTHS
|Redmi Note 13
|PKR 5,889/-.
|PKR 8,833/-.
|PKR 17,666/-.
It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
Besides, if you want to know the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on phones in installments, then visit this link.
Redmi Note 13 Specs
PTA Taxes Portal
