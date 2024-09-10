Just Pay Rs 5889 to Buy 8/128GB Redmi Note 13 in Installments

The smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi offers smartphones with decent specs and at affordable prices. The Redmi Note 13 is one such device that comes with features like an AMOLED display, a 108 MP camera, and more. The smartphone is available for around PKR 50k in Pakistan. However, many in Pakistan can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, Alfa Mall is offering the Redmi Note 13 in easy monthly installments.

So, let’s take a look at how much you will have to pay to buy Note 13 in installments.

Product name 9 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 6 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 3 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN Redmi Note 13 PKR 5,889/-. PKR 8,833/-. PKR 17,666/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Redmi Note 13 Specs

Category Details Display AMOLED, 1B colors* (market/region dependent), 120Hz, 1000 nits (peak) Size 6.67 inches, 107.4 cm² (~88.9% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Platform OS Android 13, up to 3 major Android upgrades, HyperOS Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 6080 (6 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Memory Card Slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Internal Storage 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM (UFS 2.2) Main Camera Triple Camera 108 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps Selfie Camera Single Camera 16 MP (wide) Features HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm Jack Yes Audio 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res & Hi-Res wireless audio Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE Positioning GPS, GLONASS NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Infrared Port Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG Features Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Battery Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging 33W wired Miscellaneous Colors Graphite Black (Stealth Black), Arctic White, Ocean Teal, Prism Gold