Just Pay Rs 5900 to Buy Redmi 14c in Installments (No credit card)

Xiaomi has recently launched the new Redmi 14c in the budget segment. The smartphone comes with some noteworthy features like a 120 Hz display, MediaTek Helio G81 chipset, and more. The Redmi 14c is available for around 30k in Pakistan. Still, many in Pakistan can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Redmi 14c in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Redmi 14c.

Plan 1 (3 Months) Rs 5,450 x 3 Advance Payment Rs 18,900 Advance

Plan 2 (6 Months) Rs 4,250 x 6 Advance Payment Rs 12,600 Advance

Plan 3 (9 Months) Rs 3,550 x 9 Advance Payment Rs 9,450 Advance

Plan 4 (12 Months) Rs 2,950 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 7,900 Advance

Plan 5 (12 Months) Rs 3,400 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 5,900 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Redmi 14c Specs

Category Details Display Type: IPS LCD, 120Hz, 450 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM) Size: 6.88 inches, 112.4 cm² (~84.0% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution: 720 x 1640 pixels (~260 ppi density) Platform OS: Android 14, HyperOS Chipset: Mediatek Helio G81 Ultra CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali-G52 MC2 Memory Card Slot: microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal: 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM eMMC 5.1 Main Camera Dual: 50 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), PDAF, 2 MP f/2.4 (depth), 0.08 MP (auxiliary lens) Features: LED flash, HDR Video: 1080p@30fps Selfie Camera Single: 13 MP, f/2.0 Features: HDR Video: 1080p@30fps Sound Loudspeaker: Yes 3.5mm Jack: Yes Comms WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth: 5.4, A2DP, LE Positioning: GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC: Yes (market/region dependent) Radio: FM radio USB: USB Type-C 2.0 Features Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, compass, virtual proximity sensing Battery Type: 5160 mAh, non-removable Charging: 18W wired, PD Miscellaneous Colors: Midnight Black, Sage Green, Dreamy Purple, Starry Blue