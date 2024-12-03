Just Pay Rs 5900 to Buy Tecno Spark 30 in Installments

Usama Anjum
Last Updated: Dec 3, 2024
spark 30 in installments

Tecno has recently launched the Spark 30 in the budget segment. The phone comes with some decent specs including an FHD display, 8 GB RAM, and more. The Tecno Spark 30 is available for around PKR 40000 in the market. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Tecno Spark 30 in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar.  However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Tecno Spark 30.

Rs 6,550 x 3
Rs 22,700 Advance

 

Rs 5,100 x 6
Rs 15,100 Advance

 

Rs 4,250 x 9 
Rs 11,350 Advance

 

Rs 3,550 x 12 
Rs 9,450 Advance

 

Rs 4,250 x 12 
Rs 5,900 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Tecno Spark 30 Specs

Category Details
Display Type IPS LCD, 90Hz, 800 nits
Display Size 6.78 inches, 109.2 cm² (~85.0% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels (~396 ppi density)
Platform OS Android 14, HIOS 14
Chipset Mediatek Helio G91 (12 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G52 MC2
Memory (Card Slot) microSDXC
Internal Storage 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
Main Camera 64 MP, (wide), 1/1.73″, 0.8µm, PDAF
Auxiliary Lens Quad-LED flash, HDR
Video (Main Camera) 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera 13 MP, (wide)
Selfie Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash
Selfie Video 1080p@30fps
Sound Stereo speakers
3.5mm Jack Yes
WLAN Yes
Bluetooth Yes
Positioning GPS
NFC Yes
Infrared Port Yes
Radio Unspecified
USB USB Type-C
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), unspecified sensors
Battery Type 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging 18W wired

Photo of Usama Anjum

Usama Anjum

