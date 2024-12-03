Just Pay Rs 5900 to Buy Tecno Spark 30 in Installments

Tecno has recently launched the Spark 30 in the budget segment. The phone comes with some decent specs including an FHD display, 8 GB RAM, and more. The Tecno Spark 30 is available for around PKR 40000 in the market. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Tecno Spark 30 in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Tecno Spark 30.

Plan 1 (3 Months) Rs 6,550 x 3 Advance Payment Rs 22,700 Advance

Plan 2 (6 Months) Rs 5,100 x 6 Advance Payment Rs 15,100 Advance

Plan 3 (9 Months) Rs 4,250 x 9 Advance Payment Rs 11,350 Advance

Plan 4 (12 Months) Rs 3,550 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 9,450 Advance

Plan 5 (12 Months) Rs 4,250 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 5,900 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Tecno Spark 30 Specs Category Details Display Type IPS LCD, 90Hz, 800 nits Display Size 6.78 inches, 109.2 cm² (~85.0% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels (~396 ppi density) Platform OS Android 14, HIOS 14 Chipset Mediatek Helio G91 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Memory (Card Slot) microSDXC Internal Storage 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM Main Camera 64 MP, (wide), 1/1.73″, 0.8µm, PDAF Auxiliary Lens Quad-LED flash, HDR Video (Main Camera) 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps Selfie Camera 13 MP, (wide) Selfie Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash Selfie Video 1080p@30fps Sound Stereo speakers 3.5mm Jack Yes WLAN Yes Bluetooth Yes Positioning GPS NFC Yes Infrared Port Yes Radio Unspecified USB USB Type-C Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), unspecified sensors Battery Type 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging 18W wired