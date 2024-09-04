Just Pay Rs 6111 to Buy 6/128GB Samsung A24 in Installments

The A series from Samsung offers some decent lower midrange and midrange smartphones with trendy designs and impressive specs. The Samsung Galaxy A24 is one such device that you can buy for under PKR 55k. However, there is a large chunk of the population in Pakistan who can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To provide convenience to those people, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering the Galaxy A24 in easy, interest-free installments.

So, let’s check out how much you will have to pay to buy a Samsung Galaxy A24.

Product name 9 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 6 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 3 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN Samsung Galaxy A24 PKR 6,111/-. PKR 9,167/-. PKR 18,333/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Samsung A24 Specs Feature Specification Display Type: Super AMOLED, 90Hz, 1000 nits (peak) Size: 6.5 inches, 103.7 cm² (~82.4% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~396 ppi density) Other: Always-on display Platform OS: Android 13, up to 4 major Android upgrades, One UI 6 Chipset: Mediatek Helio G99 (6 nm) CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali-G57 MC2 Memory Card Slot: microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal: 128GB 6GB RAM Main Camera Triple: 50 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm, PDAF, OIS 5 MP, f/2.2, 17mm, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1/5.0″, 1.12µm 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features: LED flash, panorama, HDR Video: 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS Selfie Camera Single: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.12µm Video: 1080p@30fps Sound Loudspeaker: Yes 3.5mm Jack: Yes Comms WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth: 5.3, A2DP, LE Positioning: GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS NFC: Yes (market/region dependent) Radio: Unspecified USB: USB Type-C 2.0 Features Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, compass Other: Virtual proximity sensing Battery Type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging: 25W wired Miscellaneous Colors: Black, Lime Green, Blue gradient, Dark red