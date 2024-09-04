Just Pay Rs 6111 to Buy 6/128GB Samsung A24 in Installments

a24 in installments

The A series from Samsung offers some decent lower midrange and midrange smartphones with trendy designs and impressive specs. The Samsung Galaxy A24 is one such device that you can buy for under PKR 55k. However, there is a large chunk of the population in Pakistan who can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To provide convenience to those people, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering the Galaxy A24 in easy, interest-free installments.

So, let’s check out how much you will have to pay to buy a Samsung Galaxy A24.

Product name 9 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 6 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 3 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN
Samsung Galaxy A24 PKR 6,111/-. PKR 9,167/-. PKR 18,333/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Samsung A24 Specs

Feature Specification
Display Type: Super AMOLED, 90Hz, 1000 nits (peak)
Size: 6.5 inches, 103.7 cm² (~82.4% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~396 ppi density)
Other: Always-on display
Platform OS: Android 13, up to 4 major Android upgrades, One UI 6
Chipset: Mediatek Helio G99 (6 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU: Mali-G57 MC2
Memory Card Slot: microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal: 128GB 6GB RAM
Main Camera Triple: 50 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm, PDAF, OIS
5 MP, f/2.2, 17mm, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1/5.0″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
Features: LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video: 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
Selfie Camera Single: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.12µm
Video: 1080p@30fps
Sound Loudspeaker: Yes
3.5mm Jack: Yes
Comms WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth: 5.3, A2DP, LE
Positioning: GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
NFC: Yes (market/region dependent)
Radio: Unspecified
USB: USB Type-C 2.0
Features Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, compass
Other: Virtual proximity sensing
Battery Type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging: 25W wired
Miscellaneous Colors: Black, Lime Green, Blue gradient, Dark red

