Just Pay Rs 6,121 to Buy Oppo Reno 12F in Installments
The smartphone manufacturer Oppo has recently launched the highly anticipated Reno 12F in Pakistan. The lower midrange smartphone offers decent specs and performance. The Reno series has a considerable user base in the country. It is available for around PKR 70k. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, Alfa Mall is offering the Oppo Reno 12F in easy, monthly installments.
|Product name
|12 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|9 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|3 MONTHS
|Oppo Reno 12F
|PKR 6,121/-.
|PKR 8,161/-.
|PKR 12,242/-.
|PKR 24,483/-.
It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
