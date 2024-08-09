Just Pay Rs 6,121 to Buy Oppo Reno 12F in Installments

The smartphone manufacturer Oppo has recently launched the highly anticipated Reno 12F in Pakistan. The lower midrange smartphone offers decent specs and performance. The Reno series has a considerable user base in the country. It is available for around PKR 70k. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, Alfa Mall is offering the Oppo Reno 12F in easy, monthly installments.

Product name 12 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 9 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 6 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 3 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN Oppo Reno 12F PKR 6,121/-. PKR 8,161/-. PKR 12,242/-. PKR 24,483/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Oppo Reno 12F Specs Feature Specification Display Type AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, 600 nits (typ), 1200 nits (HMB), 2100 nits (peak) Size 6.67 inches, 107.4 cm² (~86.9% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density) Protection Asahi Glass AGC DT-Star2 Platform OS Android 14, ColorOS 14 Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 6300 (6 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6x Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Memory Card Slot microSDXC Internal 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM (UFS 2.2) Main Camera Triple: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF, OIS

8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, 112° (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4 (macro) Camera Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS Selfie Camera Single: 32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm Selfie Video 1080p@30fps Sound Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers

3.5mm jack: No Comms WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band

Bluetooth: 5.3, A2DP, LE, aptX

Positioning: GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS

NFC: Yes (market/region dependent)

Infrared port: Yes

Radio: Unspecified

USB: USB Type-C 2.0, OTG Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Battery Type 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging 45W wired, PD2.0