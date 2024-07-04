Just Pay Rs 6,229 to Buy Infinix Note 40 Pro with 108 MP Camera (No interest)
Infinix is one of the most hot-selling smartphone brands in Pakistan. This is because the company has a huge product line in the budget and midrange smartphone segments. It has recently launched the iconic Note 40 Pro with impressive specs. Currently, it is available for Rs 70k. However, most of the people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To provide convenience to the users, Alfa Mall is offering the Infinix Note 40 Pro in easy, interest-free installments.
|Product name
|3 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|9 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|12 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|Infinix Note 40 Pro
|PKR 24,917/-.
|PKR 12, 458/-.
|PKR 8,306/-.
|PKR 6,229/-.
It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for 3 and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
