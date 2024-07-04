Just Pay Rs 6,229 to Buy Infinix Note 40 Pro with 108 MP Camera (No interest)

Infinix is one of the most hot-selling smartphone brands in Pakistan. This is because the company has a huge product line in the budget and midrange smartphone segments. It has recently launched the iconic Note 40 Pro with impressive specs. Currently, it is available for Rs 70k. However, most of the people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To provide convenience to the users, Alfa Mall is offering the Infinix Note 40 Pro in easy, interest-free installments.

Product name 3 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 6 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 9 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 12 MONTHS



0% MARKUP PLAN Infinix Note 40 Pro PKR 24,917/-. PKR 12, 458/-. PKR 8,306/-. PKR 6,229/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for 3 and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Infinix Note 40 Pro Specs

Category Details DISPLAY Type AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, 1300 nits (peak) Size 6.78 inches, 109.9 cm² (~89.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2436 pixels (~393 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass PLATFORM OS Android 14, XOS 14 Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 7020 (6 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU IMG BXM-8-256 MEMORY Card slot Unspecified Internal 256GB 8GB RAM UFS 2.2 MAIN CAMERA Triple 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS 2 MP, f/2.4 2 MP, f/2.4 Features Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps SELFIE CAMERA Single 32 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″ Features Dual-LED flash Video 1080p@30fps SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No Tuned by JBL 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res audio COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth Yes Positioning GPS NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Infrared port Yes Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass BATTERY Type 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging 45W wired, 50% in 26 min (advertised) 20W wireless MagCharge Reverse wired Reverse wireless MISC Colors Vintage Green, Titan Gold, Racing Edition