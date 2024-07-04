Just Pay Rs 6,229 to Buy Infinix Note 40 Pro with 108 MP Camera (No interest)

Infinix Note 40 Pro

Infinix is one of the most hot-selling smartphone brands in Pakistan. This is because the company has a huge product line in the budget and midrange smartphone segments. It has recently launched the iconic Note 40 Pro with impressive specs. Currently, it is available for Rs 70k. However, most of the people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To provide convenience to the users, Alfa Mall is offering the Infinix Note 40 Pro in easy, interest-free installments.

Product name 3 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 6 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 9 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 12 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN
Infinix Note 40 Pro PKR 24,917/-. PKR 12, 458/-. PKR 8,306/-. PKR 6,229/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for 3 and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Infinix Note 40 Pro Specs

Category Details
DISPLAY
Type AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, 1300 nits (peak)
Size 6.78 inches, 109.9 cm² (~89.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2436 pixels (~393 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass
PLATFORM
OS Android 14, XOS 14
Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 7020 (6 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU IMG BXM-8-256
MEMORY
Card slot Unspecified
Internal 256GB 8GB RAM
UFS 2.2
MAIN CAMERA
Triple 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS
2 MP, f/2.4
2 MP, f/2.4
Features Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps
SELFIE CAMERA
Single 32 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″
Features Dual-LED flash
Video 1080p@30fps
SOUND
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
Tuned by JBL
24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res audio
COMMS
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetooth Yes
Positioning GPS
NFC Yes (market/region dependent)
Infrared port Yes
Radio FM radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
FEATURES
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
BATTERY
Type 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging 45W wired, 50% in 26 min (advertised)
20W wireless MagCharge
Reverse wired
Reverse wireless
MISC
Colors Vintage Green, Titan Gold, Racing Edition

