Just Pay Rs 6500 in Installments to Buy Infinix Note 50 in Installments

The smartphone manufacturer Infinix has recently launched the Note 50 with some impressive features. The smartphone comes with a 144 Hz AMOLED display, Helio G100 chipset Ultimate, 50 MP camera, and more. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 65000 in Pakistan. However, many people are unable to pay the price of the phone upfront because of high inflation and low purchasing power. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Infinix Note 50 in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, Qistbazaar does not require a credit card. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus.

Plan (12 Months) Rs 6,500 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 19,400 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Infinix Note 50 Specs

Category Feature Details Body Dimensions 163.3 x 74.4 x 7.6 mm (6.43 x 2.93 x 0.30 in) Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) Build Glass front, aluminum frame SIM Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM Protection IP64 dust tight and water-resistant (water splashes) Special Features Aerospace-Grade Aluminum, RGB notification light (on the back) Display Type AMOLED, 1B colors, 144Hz, 1300 nits (peak) Size 6.78 inches, 109.9 cm² (~90.4% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2436 pixels (~393 ppi density) Extra Feature Always-On Display Platform OS Android 15, up to 2 major Android upgrades, XOS 15 Chipset Mediatek Helio G100 Ultimate (6 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Memory Card Slot Unspecified Internal 256GB 8GB RAM (UFS 2.2) Main Camera Dual Camera 50 MP, f/1.9 (wide), 1/1.57″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS

2 MP, f/2.4 (macro) Features Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps Selfie Camera Single Camera 13 MP, f/2.2 (wide) Video 1080p@30fps Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm Jack No Audio Quality Tuned by JBL, 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res & Hi-Res wireless audio Communications WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth 5.4, A2DP, LE Positioning GPS NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Infrared Port Yes Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG Sensors Features Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Battery Type 5200 mAh Charging 45W wired, 100% in 60 min

30W wireless MagCharge

10W Reverse wired

Reverse wireless

Bypass Charging Miscellaneous Colors Titanium Grey, Ruby Red, Mountain Shade, Shadow Black