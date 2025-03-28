Just Pay Rs 6500 in Installments to Buy Infinix Note 50 in Installments
The smartphone manufacturer Infinix has recently launched the Note 50 with some impressive features. The smartphone comes with a 144 Hz AMOLED display, Helio G100 chipset Ultimate, 50 MP camera, and more. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 65000 in Pakistan. However, many people are unable to pay the price of the phone upfront because of high inflation and low purchasing power. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Infinix Note 50 in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, Qistbazaar does not require a credit card. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.
Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus.
|Rs 6,500 x 12
|Rs 19,400 Advance
Verification Process:
Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.
Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.
Infinix Note 50 Specs
|Category
|Feature
|Details
|Body
|Dimensions
|163.3 x 74.4 x 7.6 mm (6.43 x 2.93 x 0.30 in)
|Weight
|199 g (7.02 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, aluminum frame
|SIM
|Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM
|Protection
|IP64 dust tight and water-resistant (water splashes)
|Special Features
|Aerospace-Grade Aluminum, RGB notification light (on the back)
|Display
|Type
|AMOLED, 1B colors, 144Hz, 1300 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.78 inches, 109.9 cm² (~90.4% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2436 pixels (~393 ppi density)
|Extra Feature
|Always-On Display
|Platform
|OS
|Android 15, up to 2 major Android upgrades, XOS 15
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G100 Ultimate (6 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Memory
|Card Slot
|Unspecified
|Internal
|256GB 8GB RAM (UFS 2.2)
|Main Camera
|Dual Camera
|50 MP, f/1.9 (wide), 1/1.57″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS
2 MP, f/2.4 (macro)
|Features
|Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|1440p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single Camera
|13 MP, f/2.2 (wide)
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm Jack
|No
|Audio Quality
|Tuned by JBL, 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res & Hi-Res wireless audio
|Communications
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|5.4, A2DP, LE
|Positioning
|GPS
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
|Infrared Port
|Yes
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|Sensors
|Features
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|5200 mAh
|Charging
|45W wired, 100% in 60 min
30W wireless MagCharge
10W Reverse wired
Reverse wireless
Bypass Charging
|Miscellaneous
|Colors
|Titanium Grey, Ruby Red, Mountain Shade, Shadow Black
