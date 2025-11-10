Just Pay Rs 6,807 to PTA Approve iPhone 14 Pro on Installments (No interest)
There is good news for all iPhone 14 Pro users in Pakistan who haven’t registered their phones with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). The users are reluctant because of the incredibly high PTA taxes that they must pay to use cellular networks on their phones. However, to provide convenience to the masses, Alfa is now offering users to pay mobile phone taxes in easy, interest-free monthly installments.
Phone 14 Pro PTA Tax Installment Plans
|Installment Plan
|Processing Fees + FED (One Time)
|Monthly Installment (PKR)
|3 Months (0% Markup)
|3.0%
|47,766
|6 Months (0% Markup)
|8.0%
|23,883
|9 Months (Markup)
|2.5%
|18,717
|12 Months (Markup)
|2.5%
|14,738
|24 Months (Markup)
|2.5%
|8,781
|36 Months (Markup)
|2.5%
|6,807
Bank Alfalah charges a one-time processing fee + FED on 0% markup plans—3% for the 3-month plan and 8% for the 6-month plan. For product details and bookings, you can call +92 345 3999770. Moreover, keep in mind that only Bank Alfalah credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
How to use the Alfa Mall website/app to buy phones on installments?
Here is the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on the iPhone 14 Pro in installments.
- First, click on this link.
- On the new page, you will be asked to enter your phone’s IMEI, along with your name and CNIC.
- After entering your details, you will be asked whether to pay in full or buy now, pay later. Click on the BNPL option to buy the smartphone in installments.
- Now, choose the installment plan (3 months or 6 months) as per your convenience and click on checkout to complete your purchase.
iPhone 14 Pro Specs
|Apple iPhone 14 Pro Specifications
|Release Date
|Announced September 7 2022, Available September 16 2022
|Dimensions
|147.5 × 71.5 × 7.85 mm
|Weight
|206 g (7.27 oz)
|Build
|Stainless steel frame, Ceramic Shield front, matte glass back
|Display
|6.1″ Super Retina XDR OLED
1 179 × 2 556 px (≈460 ppi)
ProMotion LTPO up to 120 Hz, Always‑On Display
Typical brightness 1 000 nits; HDR 1 600 nits; up to 2 000 nits outdoors
Dynamic Island, TrueTone, P3 wide color, Haptic Touch
|Chipset
|Apple A16 Bionic (TSMC N4P / 4 nm)
Hexa‑core CPU: 2× 3.46 GHz Everest + 4× 2.02 GHz Sawtooth
5‑core GPU @ ~1 398 MHz
16‑core Neural Engine
6 GB RAM
|Storage Options
|128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
|Main Camera
|48 MP wide (ƒ/1.78, 24 mm, quad‑pixel sensor, sensor‑shift OIS)
12 MP telephoto (ƒ/2.8, 77 mm, 3× optical zoom, OIS)
12 MP ultrawide (ƒ/2.2, 13 mm, 120° field, 100 % Focus Pixels)Video: 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps; Cinematic mode 4K HDR@30fps; Action mode 2.8K@60fps; ProRes up to 4K@30fps (1080p for 128 GB)
|Front Camera
|12 MP with autofocus, wider aperture
|Battery
|≈3 200 mAh (Apple rated): up to 23 h video playback / ~75 h audio playback
|Charging
|Lightning port, 20 W wired fast charge, Qi wireless, MagSafe (15 W)
|SIM
|Dual eSIM only (no physical SIM slot)
|Connectivity
|5G, Wi‑Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.3, Ultra Wideband (UWB), GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS
|Other Features
|IP68 water/dust (up to 6 m / 30 min)
Dynamic Island UI
Always‑On display
Emergency SOS via satellite
Crash Detection
PTA Taxes Portal
