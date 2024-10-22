Just Pay Rs 6900 to Buy Samsung A06 in Installments (no credit card)

Samsung has just launched a new smartphone ‘A06’ in the budget segment. It comes with some minor improvements compared to its predecessor (A05). These include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and the latest Android OS. This is because the company offers devices in all segments (budget, midrange, and flagship). The Samsung A06 is available for around PKR 28k in Pakistan. Still, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Samsung Galaxy A06 in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Galaxy A06.

Plan 1 (3 Months) Rs 6,100 x 3 Advance Payment Rs 21,150 Advance

Plan 2 (6 Months) Rs 4,750 x 6 Advance Payment Rs 14,100 Advance

Plan 3 (9 Months) Rs 3,950 x 9 Advance Payment Rs 10,550 Advance

Plan 4 (12 Months) Rs 3,300 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 8,800 Advance

Plan 5 (12 Months) Rs 3,750 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 6,900 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Samsung A06 Specs

Category Specifications Display Type PLS LCD Size 6.7 inches, 108.4 cm² (~83.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~262 ppi density) Platform OS Android 14, up to 2 major Android upgrades Chipset Mediatek Helio G85 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Memory Card Slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM eMMC 5.1 Main Camera Modules 50 MP, f/1.8 (wide), AF 2 MP, f/2.4 (depth) Features LED flash Video 1080p@30/60fps Selfie Camera Modules 8 MP, f/2.0 Video Yes Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm Jack Yes Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC No Infrared Port No Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0 Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass Battery Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging 25W wired Misc Colors Blue, Gold, White