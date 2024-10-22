Just Pay Rs 6900 to Buy Samsung A06 in Installments (no credit card)
Samsung has just launched a new smartphone ‘A06’ in the budget segment. It comes with some minor improvements compared to its predecessor (A05). These include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and the latest Android OS. This is because the company offers devices in all segments (budget, midrange, and flagship). The Samsung A06 is available for around PKR 28k in Pakistan. Still, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Samsung Galaxy A06 in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.
Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Galaxy A06.
|Rs 6,100 x 3
|Rs 21,150 Advance
|Rs 4,750 x 6
|Rs 14,100 Advance
|Rs 3,950 x 9
|Rs 10,550 Advance
|Rs 3,300 x 12
|Rs 8,800 Advance
|Rs 3,750 x 12
|Rs 6,900 Advance
Verification Process:
Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.
Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.
Samsung A06 Specs
|Category
|Specifications
|Display
|Type
|PLS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches, 108.4 cm² (~83.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~262 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 14, up to 2 major Android upgrades
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G85 (12 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Memory
|Card Slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
|eMMC 5.1
|Main Camera
|Modules
|50 MP, f/1.8 (wide), AF
|2 MP, f/2.4 (depth)
|Features
|LED flash
|Video
|1080p@30/60fps
|Selfie Camera
|Modules
|8 MP, f/2.0
|Video
|Yes
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm Jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|5.3, A2DP, LE
|Positioning
|GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|No
|Infrared Port
|No
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|25W wired
|Misc
|Colors
|Blue, Gold, White
