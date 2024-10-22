Just Pay Rs 6900 to Buy Samsung A06 in Installments (no credit card)

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Oct 22, 2024
samsung a06 in installments

Samsung has just launched a new smartphone ‘A06’ in the budget segment. It comes with some minor improvements compared to its predecessor (A05). These include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and the latest Android OS. This is because the company offers devices in all segments (budget, midrange, and flagship). The Samsung A06 is available for around PKR 28k in Pakistan. Still, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Samsung Galaxy A06 in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar.  However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Galaxy A06.

Rs 6,100 x 3
Rs 21,150 Advance

 

Rs 4,750 x 6
Rs 14,100 Advance

 

Rs 3,950 x 9 
Rs 10,550 Advance

 

Rs 3,300 x 12 
Rs 8,800 Advance

 

Rs 3,750 x 12 
Rs 6,900 Advance

 

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Samsung A06 Specs

Category Specifications
Display
Type PLS LCD
Size 6.7 inches, 108.4 cm² (~83.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~262 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 14, up to 2 major Android upgrades
Chipset Mediatek Helio G85 (12 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G52 MC2
Memory
Card Slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
eMMC 5.1
Main Camera
Modules 50 MP, f/1.8 (wide), AF
2 MP, f/2.4 (depth)
Features LED flash
Video 1080p@30/60fps
Selfie Camera
Modules 8 MP, f/2.0
Video Yes
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm Jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE
Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC No
Infrared Port No
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
Battery
Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging 25W wired
Misc
Colors Blue, Gold, White

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

Explore NowFollow us on Google News!
Usama AnjumLast Updated: Oct 22, 2024
Photo of Usama Anjum

Usama Anjum

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
>