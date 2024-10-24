Just Pay Rs 7000 to Buy Realme C63 in Installments (No credit card)
Realme C63 is another strong contender in the budget smartphone segment. It is because the phone offers features like a 90 Hz display, 45W charging, and air gesture controls. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 40k in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Realme C63 in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.
Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Realme C63.
|Rs 6,050 x 3
|Rs 21,000 Advance
|Rs 4,750 x 6
|Rs 14,000 Advance
|Rs 3,950 x 9
|Rs 10,500 Advance
|Rs 3,300 x 12
|Rs 8,750 Advance
|Rs 3,750 x 12
|Rs 7,000 Advance
Verification Process:
Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.
Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.
Realme C63 Specifications
PTA Taxes Portal
Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes PortalExplore NowFollow us on Google News!