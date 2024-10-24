Just Pay Rs 7000 to Buy Realme C63 in Installments (No credit card)

Realme C63 is another strong contender in the budget smartphone segment. It is because the phone offers features like a 90 Hz display, 45W charging, and air gesture controls. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 40k in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Realme C63 in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Realme C63.

Plan 1 (3 Months) Rs 6,050 x 3 Advance Payment Rs 21,000 Advance

Plan 2 (6 Months) Rs 4,750 x 6 Advance Payment Rs 14,000 Advance

Plan 3 (9 Months) Rs 3,950 x 9 Advance Payment Rs 10,500 Advance

Plan 4 (12 Months) Rs 3,300 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 8,750 Advance

Plan 5 (12 Months) Rs 3,750 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 7,000 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Realme C63 Specifications

Category Details Display Type: IPS LCD, 90Hz, 560 nits (HBM) Size: 6.75 inches, 110.0 cm² (~85.7% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~260 ppi density) Platform OS: Android 14, Realme UI 5.0 Chipset: Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm) CPU: Octa-core (2×1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali-G57 Memory Card Slot: microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal: 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM Main Camera Single: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.5″, PDAF Features: LED flash, panorama Video: 1080p@30fps Selfie Camera Single: 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/4.0″ Video: 720p@30fps Sound Loudspeaker: Yes, with dual speakers 3.5mm Jack: Yes Comms WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth: 5.0, A2DP, LE Positioning: GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS NFC: Yes (market/region dependent) Radio: Unspecified USB: USB Type-C 2.0 Features Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Battery Type: 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging: 45W wired Miscellaneous Colors: Leather Blue, Jade Green