Just Pay Rs 7,111 to PTA Approve iPhone 16 Plus on Installments

Are you worried about paying PTA tax on the latest iPhone 16 Plus in Pakistan? Well, you will be amazed to know that now you can pay the respective tax in installments. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed hefty taxes on mobile phones, particularly on flagship devices like the iPhone. To provide convenience to the masses, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering the option to pay the PTA tax on the iPhone 16 Plus in easy monthly installments.

So, let’s take a look at the installment plans for registering an iPhone 16 Plus with PTA.

INSTALLMENT PLAN PROCESSING FEES + FED (ONE TIME) MONTHLY INSTALLMENT (PKR) 3 Months (0% Markup) 3.0% 49,900 6 Months (0% Markup) 8.0% 24,950 9 Months (Markup) 2.5% 19,553 12 Months (Markup) 2.5% 15,396 24 Months (Markup) 2.5% 9,173 36 Months (Markup) 2.5% 7,111 How to use the Alfa Mall website/app to buy phones on installments? Here is the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on the iPhone 14 Pro Max in installments. First, click on this link.

On the new page, you will be asked to enter your phone’s IMEI, along with your name and CNIC. After entering your details, you will be asked whether to pay in full or buy now, pay later. Click on the BNPL option to buy the smartphone in installments. Now, choose the installment plan (3 months or 6 months) as per your convenience and click on checkout to complete your purchase. iPhone 16 Plus Specs Category Details Display 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, 2796 x 1290 pixels, 460 ppi, 60Hz refresh rate Processor Apple A18 (6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine) RAM 8GB LPDDR5X Storage Options 128GB, 256GB, 512GB NVMe Rear Cameras Dual: 48MP (wide, ƒ/1.6) + 12MP (ultrawide, ƒ/2.2); supports macro photography, Smart HDR 5, Night Mode, Photographic Styles, spatial photos and videos Front Camera 12MP TrueDepth (ƒ/1.9); supports 4K video recording at 60fps, Portrait mode, Cinematic mode Operating System iOS 18 (supports Apple Intelligence features with iOS 18.1 and later) Battery Life Up to 27 hours of video playback; supports MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging, USB-C fast charging Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Ultra-Wideband (UWB), Thread, USB-C (USB 2.0), Satellite connectivity, GNSS (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou) Water Resistance IP68 (up to 6 meters for 30 minutes) Dimensions 160.9 x 77.8 x 7.8 mm Weight 199 grams Build Aluminum and glass body; available in Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, White, and Black colors Notable Features Action Button (customizable), Camera Control Button, Face ID, Dolby Atmos-tuned Spatial Audio, Emergency SOS via satellite, Messages and Find My via satellite Sustainability Constructed with over 30% recycled materials; battery designed to retain 80% capacity after 1,000 full charge cycles; repair guides available; rated 7/10 for repairability by iFixit