Just Pay Rs 7350 to Buy Infinix Smart 10 on Installments

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Jul 25, 2025
Infinix has recently launched the new Smart 10 in the budget segment. It is an entry-level smartphone that comes with a Unisoc T7250 chipset, 4 GB RAM, and more. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 30k in Pakistan. However, many people cannot afford to pay the phone’s price upfront due to high inflation and low purchasing power. To assist them, a new platform, Qistbazaar, is offering the Infinix Smart 10 in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar.  However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying the Infinix Smart 10.

Rs 2,450 x 12
Rs 7,350 Advance

 

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Infinix Smart 10 

Specifications
Body
Dimensions 165.6 x 77 x 8.3 mm (6.52 x 3.03 x 0.33 in)
Weight 187 g (6.60 oz)
Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
SIM Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM
Resistance IP64 dust and water resistant (splashes), Drop resistant up to 1.5m
Display
Type IPS LCD, 120Hz, 700 nits (HBM)
Size 6.67 inches, ~84.2% screen-to-body ratio
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~263 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 15 / Android 15 Go edition, XOS 15.1
Chipset Unisoc T7250 (12 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.6 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G57 MP1
Memory
Card Slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 64GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 4GB RAM (eMMC 5.1)
Main Camera
Single 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF
Features Dual-LED flash, panorama
Video 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
Video 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm Jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetooth Yes
Positioning GPS
NFC Yes (data transfer only)
Infrared Port Yes
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
Battery
Type 5000 mAh
Charging 15W wired

 

