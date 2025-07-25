Just Pay Rs 7350 to Buy Infinix Smart 10 on Installments

Infinix has recently launched the new Smart 10 in the budget segment. It is an entry-level smartphone that comes with a Unisoc T7250 chipset, 4 GB RAM, and more. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 30k in Pakistan. However, many people cannot afford to pay the phone’s price upfront due to high inflation and low purchasing power. To assist them, a new platform, Qistbazaar, is offering the Infinix Smart 10 in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying the Infinix Smart 10.

Plan (12 Months) Rs 2,450 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 7,350 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Watch the video mentioned below to learn the full process of availing the Infinix Smart 10 on installments.

Infinix Smart 10