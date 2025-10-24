Just Pay Rs 7,443 to PTA Approve iPhone 16 Pro on Installments (No interest)

There is good news for all iPhone 16 Pro users in Pakistan who haven’t registered their phones with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). The users are reluctant because of the incredibly high PTA taxes that they must pay to use cellular networks on their phones. However, to provide convenience to the masses, Alfa is now offering users to pay mobile phone taxes in easy, interest-free monthly installments

Product Name 36 Months 24 Months 12 Months 9 Months 6 Months (0% Interest) 3 Months (0% Interest) iPhone 16 Pro PKR 7,443 PKR 9,602 PKR 16,116 PKR 20,467 PKR 26,116 PKR 52,233

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can call +92 334 7264287. Moreover, keep in mind that only Bank Alfalah credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

How to use the Alfa Mall website/app to buy phones on installments?

Here is the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on the iPhone 16 Pro in installments.

First, click on this link.

On the new page, you will be asked to enter your phone’s IMEI, along with your name and CNIC.

After entering your details, you will be asked whether to pay in full or buy now, pay later. Click on the BNPL option to buy the smartphone in installments.

Now, choose the installment plan (3 months or 6 months) as per your convenience and click on checkout to complete your purchase.

iPhone 16 Pro Specs

Category Specification Display 6.3″ Super Retina XDR OLED, 2622 × 1206 px, 460 ppi, ProMotion 120 Hz, Always‑On, HDR Dimensions & Weight 149.6 × 71.5 × 8.25 mm; 199 g Chipset Apple A18 Pro (6‑core CPU, 6‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine) RAM 8 GB LPDDR5X Storage Options 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB (no expanding) Rear Cameras • 48 MP Fusion main (f/1.78, 2x optic zoom) • 48 MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 120°) • 12 MP periscope telephoto (f/2.8, 5x optic zoom) • 3D LiDAR scanner Front Camera 12 MP TrueDepth (f/1.9) Battery & Charging MagSafe & Qi2 wireless, USB‑C fast charge (details vary) Operating System iOS 18 (with Apple Intelligence) Connectivity 5G (sub‑6 & mmWave), LTE, Wi‑Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, Ultra‑Wideband, NFC, Dual‑SIM eSIM USB‑C (10 Gbps), Dual-band GPS (L1/L5) Water Resistance IP68 (up to 6 m for 30 min) Audio Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos, 4 studio mics Special Features Camera Control button, tetraprism lens, ProRAW, Wi‑Fi 7, Always‑On, Apple Intelligence