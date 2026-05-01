Just Pay Rs 7,600 to PTA Approve Samsung Galaxy S26 on Installments
If you are still delaying the PTA approval of your Samsung Galaxy S26 due to the high upfront tax cost, there is now a convenient solution available. With smartphone taxes significantly increasing the overall expense of flagship devices, paying the full PTA amount at once can be difficult for many users. To ease this burden, Alfa Mall, in collaboration with Bank Alfalah, is offering the Samsung Galaxy S26 PTA approval service on easy monthly installments.
Mobile Phone Taxes Portal
Find the PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using our Taxes Portal.
Note: Mobile phone tax rates and calculations fall under the jurisdiction of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), not the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).Explore NowFollow us on Google News!