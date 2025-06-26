Just Pay Rs 7,750 in Installments to Buy Samsung A26 5G (No credit card)

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Jun 26, 2025
Samsung A26 on installments

The A series of Samsung has a large fan base in Pakistan, as it offers smartphones in all segments (budget, midrange, and flagship). The recent addition to the family is Galaxy A26 5G, a lower midrange device with decent specs such as a 120 Hz AMOLED display, IP67 dust and water protection, 50 MP Triple camera, Galaxy AI, and more. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 85,000 in the market. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform, Qisbazaar, is offering the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now, pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar.  However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying the Galaxy A26 5G.

Rs 7,750 x 12 
Rs 23,250 Advance

 

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Samsung A26 Specs

Category Specification
Body
Dimensions 164 x 77.5 x 7.7 mm (6.46 x 3.05 x 0.30 in)
Weight 200 g (7.05 oz)
Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus+), plastic frame, glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus+)
SIM Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM
IP Rating IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 min)
Display
Type Super AMOLED, 120Hz
Size 6.7 inches, 110.2 cm² (~86.7% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~385 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
Extra Features Always-on display
Platform
OS Android 15, up to 6 major Android upgrades, One UI 7
Chipset Exynos 1380 (5 nm) – Global
Exynos 1280 (5 nm) – LATAM
CPU Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) – Global
Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) – LATAM
GPU Mali-G68 MP5 – Global
Mali-G68 – LATAM
Memory
Card Slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
Internal Storage 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
Main Camera
Triple 50 MP, f/1.8 (wide), PDAF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide), 120˚
2 MP, f/2.4 (macro)
Features LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, 720p@480fps, gyro-EIS
Selfie Camera
Single 13 MP, f/2.2 (wide)
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm Jack No
Connectivity
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE
Positioning GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS
NFC Yes (market/region dependent)
Radio Unspecified
USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
Sensors & Features
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, compass, virtual proximity sensing
Other Circle to Search
Battery
Type 5000 mAh
Charging 25W wired
Miscellaneous
Colors Black, White, Mint, Peach Pink

 

