Just Pay Rs 7,837 to PTA Approve iPhone 17 on Installments

There is good news for all iPhone 17 users in Pakistan who want to register their phones with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). As per our survey, most users show reluctance due to the incredibly high PTA taxes they must pay to use cellular networks on their phones. However, to provide convenience to the masses, Alfa Mall is now offering users the option to pay mobile phone taxes in easy, interest-free monthly installments.

iPhone 17 PTA Tax Installment Plans

Installment Plan Processing Fees + FED (One Time) Monthly Installment 3 Months (0% Markup) 3.0% PKR 55,000 6 Months (0% Markup) 8.0% PKR 27,500 9 Months (Markup) 2.5% PKR 21,551 12 Months (Markup) 2.5% PKR 16,969 24 Months (Markup) 2.5% PKR 10,110 36 Months (Markup) 2.5% PKR 7,837

Note: Bank Alfalah charges a one-time processing fee + FED on 0% markup plans—3% for the 3-month plan and 8% for the 6-month plan.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can call +92 334 7264287. Moreover, keep in mind that only Bank Alfalah credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

How to use the Alfa Mall website/app to Buy/PTA Approve phones on installments?

Here is the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on the iPhone 17 in installments.

First, click on this link.

On the new page, you will be asked to enter your phone’s IMEI, along with your name and CNIC.

After entering your details, you will be asked whether to pay in full or buy now, pay later. Click on the BNPL option to buy the smartphone in installments.

Now, choose the installment plan (3 months or 6 months) as per your convenience and click on checkout to complete your purchase.

iPhone 17 Specifications

Specification Details Display 6.7-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, Always-On Processor Apple A18 Pro (3nm) RAM 8GB Storage Options 256GB / 512GB / 1TB NVMe Rear Cameras Triple 48MP (Main, Telephoto, Ultra-Wide) with LiDAR Scanner Front Camera 12MP TrueDepth with Night Mode and 4K Dolby Vision Operating System iOS 18 Battery Life Up to 29 hours video playback Charging Fast charging with USB-C, MagSafe wireless charging Build Titanium frame, Ceramic Shield front, IP68 water and dust resistant Security Face ID Connectivity 5G, Wi‑Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Dual SIM (nano‑SIM + eSIM) Other Features Action Button, Satellite SOS, Always-On Display, UWB 2 Colors Titanium Black, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium, Titanium White Warranty Official 2 Years + Care+ (via Microtel Trading)