Just Pay Rs 7,837 to PTA Approve iPhone 17 on Installments
There is good news for all iPhone 17 users in Pakistan who want to register their phones with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). As per our survey, most users show reluctance due to the incredibly high PTA taxes they must pay to use cellular networks on their phones. However, to provide convenience to the masses, Alfa Mall is now offering users the option to pay mobile phone taxes in easy, interest-free monthly installments.
iPhone 17 PTA Tax Installment Plans
|Installment Plan
|Processing Fees + FED (One Time)
|Monthly Installment
|3 Months (0% Markup)
|3.0%
|PKR 55,000
|6 Months (0% Markup)
|8.0%
|PKR 27,500
|9 Months (Markup)
|2.5%
|PKR 21,551
|12 Months (Markup)
|2.5%
|PKR 16,969
|24 Months (Markup)
|2.5%
|PKR 10,110
|36 Months (Markup)
|2.5%
|PKR 7,837
Note: Bank Alfalah charges a one-time processing fee + FED on 0% markup plans—3% for the 3-month plan and 8% for the 6-month plan.
However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can call +92 334 7264287. Moreover, keep in mind that only Bank Alfalah credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
How to use the Alfa Mall website/app to Buy/PTA Approve phones on installments?
Here is the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on the iPhone 17 in installments.
- First, click on this link.
- On the new page, you will be asked to enter your phone’s IMEI, along with your name and CNIC.
- After entering your details, you will be asked whether to pay in full or buy now, pay later. Click on the BNPL option to buy the smartphone in installments.
- Now, choose the installment plan (3 months or 6 months) as per your convenience and click on checkout to complete your purchase.
iPhone 17 Specifications
|Specification
|Details
|Display
|6.7-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, Always-On
|Processor
|Apple A18 Pro (3nm)
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage Options
|256GB / 512GB / 1TB NVMe
|Rear Cameras
|Triple 48MP (Main, Telephoto, Ultra-Wide) with LiDAR Scanner
|Front Camera
|12MP TrueDepth with Night Mode and 4K Dolby Vision
|Operating System
|iOS 18
|Battery Life
|Up to 29 hours video playback
|Charging
|Fast charging with USB-C, MagSafe wireless charging
|Build
|Titanium frame, Ceramic Shield front, IP68 water and dust resistant
|Security
|Face ID
|Connectivity
|5G, Wi‑Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Dual SIM (nano‑SIM + eSIM)
|Other Features
|Action Button, Satellite SOS, Always-On Display, UWB 2
|Colors
|Titanium Black, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium, Titanium White
|Warranty
|Official 2 Years + Care+ (via Microtel Trading)
PTA Taxes Portal
PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes PortalExplore Now