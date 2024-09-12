Just Pay Rs 7861 to Buy Redmi Note 13 Pro in Installments

Xiaomi’s Redmi series has always remained hot-selling and offers smartphones in both budget and midrange categories. The Redmi Note 13 Pro is the latest midrange phone in the series that offers decent specs. The smartphone features an AMOLED display, a 200 MP camera, and more. It is available for around PKR 70k in Pakistan. However, many in Pakistan can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, Alfa Mall is offering the Redmi Note 13 pro in easy monthly installments.

So, let’s take a look at how much you will have to pay to buy Redmi Note 13 Pro in installments.

Product name 9 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 6 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 3 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN Redmi Note 13 Pro PKR 7,861/-. PKR 11,792/-. PKR 23,583/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Besides, if you want to know the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on phones in installments, then visit this link.

Redmi Note 13 Pro Specs

Category Specifications Display Type: AMOLED, 68B colors, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, 500 nits (typ), 1200 nits (HBM), 1800 nits (peak) Size: 6.67 inches, 107.4 cm² (~89.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution: 1220 x 2712 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~446 ppi density) Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Features: Always-on display Platform OS: Android 13, up to 3 major Android upgrades, HyperOS Chipset: Qualcomm SM7435-AB Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (4 nm) CPU: Octa-core (4×2.40 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.95 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Adreno 710 Memory Card slot: No Internal: 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM Storage Type: UFS 2.2 Main Camera Triple: 200 MP, f/1.7, 23mm (wide), 1/1.4″, 0.56µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS 8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide) 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features: Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama Video: 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS Selfie Camera Single: 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.0µm Features: HDR, panorama Video: 1080p@30/60fps Sound Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack: Yes Audio: 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res & Hi-Res wireless audio Comms WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth: 5.2, A2DP, LE Positioning: GPS, GLONASS, BDS (B1I+B1c), GALILEO, QZSS NFC: Yes (market/region dependent) Infrared port: Yes Radio: Unspecified USB: USB Type-C 2.0, OTG Features Sensors: Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass Other: Virtual proximity sensing Battery Type: Li-Po 5100 mAh, non-removable Charging: 67W wired, PD3.0, 50% in 17 min, 100% in 44 min (advertised) Misc Colors: Midnight Black, Aurora Purple (Coral Purple), Ocean Teal, Arctic White, Olive Green, Scarlet Red