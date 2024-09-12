Just Pay Rs 7861 to Buy Redmi Note 13 Pro in Installments

redmi note 13 pro

Xiaomi’s Redmi series has always remained hot-selling and offers smartphones in both budget and midrange categories. The Redmi Note 13 Pro is the latest midrange phone in the series that offers decent specs. The smartphone features an AMOLED display, a 200 MP camera, and more. It is available for around PKR 70k in Pakistan. However, many in Pakistan can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, Alfa Mall is offering the Redmi Note 13 pro in easy monthly installments.

So, let’s take a look at how much you will have to pay to buy Redmi Note 13 Pro in installments.

Product name 9 MONTHS

 

0% MARKUP PLAN

 6 MONTHS

 

0% MARKUP PLAN

 3 MONTHS

 


0% MARKUP PLAN
Redmi Note 13 Pro PKR 7,861/-. PKR 11,792/-. PKR 23,583/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Besides, if you want to know the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on phones in installments, then visit this link. 

Redmi Note 13 Pro Specs

Category Specifications
Display Type: AMOLED, 68B colors, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, 500 nits (typ), 1200 nits (HBM), 1800 nits (peak)
Size: 6.67 inches, 107.4 cm² (~89.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution: 1220 x 2712 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~446 ppi density)
Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
Features: Always-on display
Platform OS: Android 13, up to 3 major Android upgrades, HyperOS
Chipset: Qualcomm SM7435-AB Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (4 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (4×2.40 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.95 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU: Adreno 710
Memory Card slot: No
Internal: 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM
Storage Type: UFS 2.2
Main Camera Triple: 200 MP, f/1.7, 23mm (wide), 1/1.4″, 0.56µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
Features: Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
Video: 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
Selfie Camera Single: 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.0µm
Features: HDR, panorama
Video: 1080p@30/60fps
Sound Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack: Yes
Audio: 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res & Hi-Res wireless audio
Comms WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetooth: 5.2, A2DP, LE
Positioning: GPS, GLONASS, BDS (B1I+B1c), GALILEO, QZSS
NFC: Yes (market/region dependent)
Infrared port: Yes
Radio: Unspecified
USB: USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
Features Sensors: Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass
Other: Virtual proximity sensing
Battery Type: Li-Po 5100 mAh, non-removable
Charging: 67W wired, PD3.0, 50% in 17 min, 100% in 44 min (advertised)
Misc Colors: Midnight Black, Aurora Purple (Coral Purple), Ocean Teal, Arctic White, Olive Green, Scarlet Red

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

