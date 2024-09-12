Just Pay Rs 7861 to Buy Redmi Note 13 Pro in Installments
Xiaomi’s Redmi series has always remained hot-selling and offers smartphones in both budget and midrange categories. The Redmi Note 13 Pro is the latest midrange phone in the series that offers decent specs. The smartphone features an AMOLED display, a 200 MP camera, and more. It is available for around PKR 70k in Pakistan. However, many in Pakistan can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, Alfa Mall is offering the Redmi Note 13 pro in easy monthly installments.
So, let’s take a look at how much you will have to pay to buy Redmi Note 13 Pro in installments.
|Product name
|9 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|3 MONTHS
|Redmi Note 13 Pro
|PKR 7,861/-.
|PKR 11,792/-.
|PKR 23,583/-.
It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
Besides, if you want to know the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on phones in installments, then visit this link.
