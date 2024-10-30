Just Pay Rs 7,900 to Buy Infinix Hot 50 Pro in Installments (No credit card)
The smartphone manufacturer Infinix has recently launched the Hot 50 Pro in the budget segment. The smartphone comes with some high-end specs like an FHD display, which you don’t expect from a budget phone. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 43k in Pakistan. However, many people are unable to pay the price of the phone upfront because of high inflation and low purchasing power. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Infinix Hot 50 Pro in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.
Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Infinix Hot 50 Pro.
|Rs 7,300 x 3
|Rs 25,200 Advance
|Rs 5,650 x 6
|Rs 16,800 Advance
|Rs 4,750 x 9
|Rs 12,600 Advance
|Rs 3,950 x 12
|Rs 10,500 Advance
|Rs 4,550 x 12
|Rs 7,900 Advance
Verification Process:
Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.
Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.
Infinix Hot 50 Pro Specs
|Feature
|Specifications
|SIM Support
|Dual SIM
|Dimensions
|166.98mm x 76.4mm x 7.4mm
|Weight
|190g
|Operating System
|XOS 14.5 Powered by Android™14
|Display
|Screen Size
|6.78 inches
|Screen Resolution
|1080*2436
|Screen Type
|FHD+ AMOLED
|Screen Protection
|N/A
|Memory
|Internal Memory
|256GB / 128GB
|RAM
|8GB
|Card Slot
|Expandable up to 2TB
|Performance
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio G100
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Battery
|Type
|5000mAh (TYP)
|Camera
|Front Camera
|8MP
|Front Flash Light
|Yes
|Front Video Recording
|Yes
|Back Flash Light
|Rear Quad Flash
|Back Camera
|50MP + 2MP
|Back Video Recording
|2K 30FPS / 1080P 60FPS / 1080P 30FPS / 720P 30FPS
