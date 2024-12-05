Just Pay Rs 7900 to Buy iTel S23+ in Installments

The iTel S23+ comes with some impressive specs at a budget price. These include an AMOLED screen, Corning Gorilla Glass, 8 GB RAM, an under-display optical fingerprint scanner, and more. Some of these specs are usually seen in midrange and flagship phones. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 38k in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the price of the phone upfront because of high inflation and low purchasing power. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the iTel S23+ in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying iTel S23+.

Plan 1 (3 Months) Rs 7,150 x 3 Advance Payment Rs 24,800 Advance

Plan 2 (6 Months) Rs 5,600 x 6 Advance Payment Rs 16,500 Advance

Plan 3 (9 Months) Rs 4,650 x 9 Advance Payment Rs 12,400 Advance

Plan 4 (12 Months) Rs 3,850 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 10, 350 Advance

Plan 5 (12 Months) Rs 4,450 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 7,900 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

iTel S23+ Specifications

Category Details Display Type: AMOLED, 500 nits (peak) Size: 6.78 inches, 111.0 cm² Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~388 ppi density) Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Features: Always-on display Platform OS: Android 13, itel OS 13 Chipset: Unisoc Tiger T616 (12 nm) CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali-G57 MP1 Memory Card Slot: No Internal: 128GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM Technology: UFS 2.0 Main Camera Single: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), AF Auxiliary: 0.08 MP Features: LED flash Video: 1080p@30fps Selfie Camera Single: 32 MP, f/2.0 Video: 1080p@30fps Sound Loudspeaker: Yes 3.5mm Jack: No Communications WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth: 5.0, A2DP, LE Positioning: GPS NFC: Yes (market/region dependent) Radio: Unspecified USB: USB Type-C 2.0, OTG Features Sensors: Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Battery Type: 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging: 18W wired