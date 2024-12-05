Just Pay Rs 7900 to Buy iTel S23+ in Installments

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Dec 5, 2024
iTel S23+ in installments

The iTel S23+ comes with some impressive specs at a budget price. These include an AMOLED screen, Corning Gorilla Glass, 8 GB RAM, an under-display optical fingerprint scanner, and more. Some of these specs are usually seen in midrange and flagship phones. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 38k in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the price of the phone upfront because of high inflation and low purchasing power. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the iTel S23+ in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar.  However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying iTel S23+.

Rs 7,150 x 3
Rs 24,800 Advance

 

Rs 5,600 x 6
Rs 16,500 Advance

 

Rs 4,650 x 9 
Rs 12,400 Advance

 

Rs 3,850 x 12 
Rs 10, 350 Advance

 

Rs 4,450 x 12 
Rs 7,900 Advance

 

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

iTel S23+ Specifications

Category Details
Display Type: AMOLED, 500 nits (peak)
Size: 6.78 inches, 111.0 cm²
Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~388 ppi density)
Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Features: Always-on display
Platform OS: Android 13, itel OS 13
Chipset: Unisoc Tiger T616 (12 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU: Mali-G57 MP1
Memory Card Slot: No
Internal: 128GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
Technology: UFS 2.0
Main Camera Single: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), AF
Auxiliary: 0.08 MP
Features: LED flash
Video: 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera Single: 32 MP, f/2.0
Video: 1080p@30fps
Sound Loudspeaker: Yes
3.5mm Jack: No
Communications WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth: 5.0, A2DP, LE
Positioning: GPS
NFC: Yes (market/region dependent)
Radio: Unspecified
USB: USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
Features Sensors: Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery Type: 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging: 18W wired

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

Explore NowFollow us on Google News!
Usama AnjumLast Updated: Dec 5, 2024
Photo of Usama Anjum

Usama Anjum

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
>