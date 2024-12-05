Just Pay Rs 7900 to Buy iTel S23+ in Installments
The iTel S23+ comes with some impressive specs at a budget price. These include an AMOLED screen, Corning Gorilla Glass, 8 GB RAM, an under-display optical fingerprint scanner, and more. Some of these specs are usually seen in midrange and flagship phones. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 38k in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the price of the phone upfront because of high inflation and low purchasing power. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the iTel S23+ in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.
Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying iTel S23+.
|Rs 7,150 x 3
|Rs 24,800 Advance
|Rs 5,600 x 6
|Rs 16,500 Advance
|Rs 4,650 x 9
|Rs 12,400 Advance
|Rs 3,850 x 12
|Rs 10, 350 Advance
|Rs 4,450 x 12
|Rs 7,900 Advance
Verification Process:
Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.
Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.
iTel S23+ Specifications
