Just Pay Rs 7900 to Buy Tecno Spark 30 Pro in Installments (No credit card)

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Nov 1, 2024
Tecno Spark 30 pro in installments

The smartphone manufacturer Tecno has recently launched the Spark 30 Pro in the budget segment. The phone comes with some decent specs including an AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a Helio G100 chipset, and a 108 MP camera. The Tecno Spark 30 Pro is available for around PKR 45000 in the market. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Tecno Spark 30 Pro in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar.  However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Tecno Spark 30 Pro.

Rs 7,650 x 3
Rs 26,400 Advance

 

Rs 5,950 x 6
Rs 17,600 Advance

 

Rs 4,950 x 9 
Rs 13,200 Advance

 

Rs 4,150 x 12 
Rs 11,000 Advance

 

Rs 4,800 x 12 
Rs 7,900 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Tecno Spark 30 Pro Specs

Feature Details
Display Type: AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, 1700 nits (peak)
Size: 6.78 inches, 109.9 cm² (~85.7% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution: 1080 x 2436 pixels (~393 ppi density)
Platform OS: Android 14, HIOS 14
Chipset: Mediatek Helio G100 (6 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU: Mali-G57 MC2
Memory Card Slot: microSDXC
Internal: 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
Main Camera Single: 108 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF
Auxiliary Lens: Quad-LED flash, HDR
Video: 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera Single: 13 MP, (wide)
Features: Dual-LED dual-tone flash
Video: 1080p@30fps
Sound Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm Jack: Yes
Audio: 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res & Hi-Res Wireless audio
Comms WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetooth: 5.3, A2DP, LE
Positioning: GPS
NFC: Yes
Infrared Port: Yes
Radio: FM radio
USB: USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
Features Sensors: Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery Type: 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging: 33W wired
Misc Colors: Obsidian Edge, Arctic Glow, Magic Skin 3.0, Optimus Prime Edition

>