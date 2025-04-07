Just Pay Rs 8000 in Installments to Buy Infinix Note 50 Pro

Infinix has recently launched the Note 50 Pro with some noteworthy features. The smartphone comes with a 144 Hz AMOLED display, Helio G100 ultimate chipset, 50 MP camera, aerospace-grade aluminum build, 90W charging capacity, and more. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 80,000 in Pakistan. However, many people are unable to pay the price of the phone upfront because of high inflation and low purchasing power. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Infinix Note 50 Pro in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, Qistbazaar does not require a credit card. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Infinix Note 50 Pro.

Plan (12 Months) Rs 8,000 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 24,000 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Infinix Note 50 Pro Specs

Category Specification Dimensions 163.3 x 74.4 x 7.3 mm (6.43 x 2.93 x 0.29 in) Weight 198 g (6.98 oz) Build Glass front, aluminum frame SIM Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM Protection IP64 dust tight and water resistant (water splashes) Extras Aerospace-Grade Aluminum, RGB notification light (on the back) Display Type AMOLED, 1B colors, 144Hz, 1300 nits (peak) Display Size 6.78 inches (~90.4% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2436 pixels (~393 ppi) Display Features Always-On Display OS Android 15, XOS 15 (up to 2 major Android upgrades) Chipset Mediatek Helio G100 Ultimate (6 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Card Slot No Internal Storage 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM (UFS 2.2) Main Camera 50 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide) Camera Features Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama Main Video 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps Selfie Camera 32 MP (wide), 1080p@30fps Loudspeaker Yes, stereo speakers 3.5mm Jack No Audio Tuned by JBL, Hi-Res & Hi-Res wireless audio WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth 5.4 GPS Yes NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Infrared Port Yes Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG Sensors Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, compass, heart rate, SpO2 Battery 5200 mAh Charging 90W wired (100% in 38 min), 30W wireless MagCharge, 10W reverse wired, reverse wireless, bypass charging Colors Titanium Grey, Enchanted Purple, Racing Edition, Shadow Black