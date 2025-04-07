Just Pay Rs 8000 in Installments to Buy Infinix Note 50 Pro
Infinix has recently launched the Note 50 Pro with some noteworthy features. The smartphone comes with a 144 Hz AMOLED display, Helio G100 ultimate chipset, 50 MP camera, aerospace-grade aluminum build, 90W charging capacity, and more. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 80,000 in Pakistan. However, many people are unable to pay the price of the phone upfront because of high inflation and low purchasing power. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Infinix Note 50 Pro in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, Qistbazaar does not require a credit card. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.
Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Infinix Note 50 Pro.
|Rs 8,000 x 12
|Rs 24,000 Advance
Verification Process:
Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.
Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.
Infinix Note 50 Pro Specs
|Category
|Specification
|Dimensions
|163.3 x 74.4 x 7.3 mm (6.43 x 2.93 x 0.29 in)
|Weight
|198 g (6.98 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, aluminum frame
|SIM
|Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM
|Protection
|IP64 dust tight and water resistant (water splashes)
|Extras
|Aerospace-Grade Aluminum, RGB notification light (on the back)
|Display Type
|AMOLED, 1B colors, 144Hz, 1300 nits (peak)
|Display Size
|6.78 inches (~90.4% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2436 pixels (~393 ppi)
|Display Features
|Always-On Display
|OS
|Android 15, XOS 15 (up to 2 major Android upgrades)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G100 Ultimate (6 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Card Slot
|No
|Internal Storage
|256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM (UFS 2.2)
|Main Camera
|50 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide)
|Camera Features
|Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Main Video
|1440p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps
|Selfie Camera
|32 MP (wide), 1080p@30fps
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, stereo speakers
|3.5mm Jack
|No
|Audio
|Tuned by JBL, Hi-Res & Hi-Res wireless audio
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|5.4
|GPS
|Yes
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
|Infrared Port
|Yes
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, compass, heart rate, SpO2
|Battery
|5200 mAh
|Charging
|90W wired (100% in 38 min), 30W wireless MagCharge, 10W reverse wired, reverse wireless, bypass charging
|Colors
|Titanium Grey, Enchanted Purple, Racing Edition, Shadow Black
