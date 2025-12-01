Just Pay Rs 8,284 to PTA Approve iPhone 16 Pro Max on Installments

There is good news for all iPhone 16 Pro Max users in Pakistan who haven’t registered their phones with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). The users are reluctant because of the incredibly high PTA taxes that they must pay to use cellular networks on their phones. However, to provide convenience to the masses, Alfa is now offering users the option to pay mobile phone taxes in easy, interest-free monthly installments.

Phone 16 Pro Max PTA Tax

Installment Plan Processing Fees + FED (One Time) Monthly Installment (PKR)
3 Months (0% Markup) 3.0% 58,133
6 Months (0% Markup) 8.0% 29,066
9 Months (Markup) 2.5% 22,779
12 Months (Markup) 2.5% 17,936
24 Months (Markup) 2.5% 10,686
36 Months (Markup) 2.5% 8,284

Bank Alfalah charges a one-time processing fee + FED on 0% markup plans—3% for the 3-month plan and 8% for the 6-month plan. For product details and bookings, you can call +92 345 3999770. Moreover, keep in mind that only Bank Alfalah credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

How to use the Alfa Mall website/app to buy phones on installments?

Here is the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on the iPhone 16 Pro Max in installments.

  • First, click on this link.
  • On the new page, you will be asked to enter your phone’s IMEI, along with your name and CNIC.

Alfa mall interface

  • After entering your details, you will be asked whether to pay in full or buy now, pay later. Click on the BNPL option to buy the smartphone in installments.

Alfa Mall BNPL

  • Now, choose the installment plan (3 months or 6 months) as per your convenience and click on checkout to complete your purchase.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Specs

Category Details
Body Dimensions: 163 x 77.6 x 8.3 mm (6.42 x 3.06 x 0.33 in)
Weight: 227 g (8.01 oz)
Build: Glass front, glass back, titanium frame (grade 5)
SIM: Nano-SIM + eSIM + eSIM (max 2 at a time; International)
eSIM + eSIM (8 or more, max 2 at a time; USA)
Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM (China)
Water & Dust Resistance: IP68 (6m for 30 min)
Payment Support: Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)
Display Type: LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision
Brightness: 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM)
Size: 6.9 inches, (~91.4% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution: 1320 x 2868 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~460 ppi)
Protection: Ceramic Shield glass (2024 gen)
Features: Always-On display
Platform OS: iOS 18, upgradable to iOS 18.3.2
Chipset: Apple A18 Pro (3 nm)
CPU: Hexa-core (2×4.05 GHz + 4×2.42 GHz)
GPU: Apple GPU (6-core graphics)
Memory Card Slot: No
Internal Storage: 256GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM, 1TB 8GB RAM
Storage Type: NVMe
Main Camera Triple:
– 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS
– 12 MP, f/2.8, 120mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.06″, 1.12µm, dual pixel PDAF, 3D sensor-shift OIS, 5x optical zoom
– 48 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, 0.7µm, PDAF
– TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)
Features: Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
Video: 4K@24/25/30/60/100/120fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, 3D (spatial) video/audio, stereo sound rec.
Selfie Camera Single: 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS
Depth Sensor: SL 3D (biometrics sensor)
Features: HDR, Dolby Vision HDR, 3D (spatial) audio, stereo sound rec.
Video: 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
Sound Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm Jack: No
Communications WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, tri-band, hotspot
Bluetooth: 5.3, A2DP, LE
Positioning: GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS, NavIC
NFC: Yes
Radio: No
USB: USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2, DisplayPort
Features Sensors: Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Others: Ultra Wideband (UWB) support (gen2 chip)
Emergency SOS, Messages & Find My via satellite
Battery Type: Li-Ion 4685 mAh
Charging: Wired, PD2.0, 50% in 30 min
25W wireless (MagSafe), 15W wireless (China only)
15W wireless (Qi2)
4.5W reverse wired
Miscellaneous Colors: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, Desert Titanium

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

