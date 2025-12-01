Just Pay Rs 8,284 to PTA Approve iPhone 16 Pro Max on Installments
There is good news for all iPhone 16 Pro Max users in Pakistan who haven’t registered their phones with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). The users are reluctant because of the incredibly high PTA taxes that they must pay to use cellular networks on their phones. However, to provide convenience to the masses, Alfa is now offering users the option to pay mobile phone taxes in easy, interest-free monthly installments.
PTA Taxes Portal
Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes PortalExplore NowFollow us on Google News!