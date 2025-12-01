Just Pay Rs 8,284 to PTA Approve iPhone 16 Pro Max on Installments

Installment Plan Processing Fees + FED (One Time) Monthly Installment (PKR) 3 Months (0% Markup) 3.0% 58,133 6 Months (0% Markup) 8.0% 29,066 9 Months (Markup) 2.5% 22,779 12 Months (Markup) 2.5% 17,936 24 Months (Markup) 2.5% 10,686 36 Months (Markup) 2.5% 8,284

Bank Alfalah charges a one-time processing fee + FED on 0% markup plans—3% for the 3-month plan and 8% for the 6-month plan. For product details and bookings, you can call +92 345 3999770. Moreover, keep in mind that only Bank Alfalah credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

How to use the Alfa Mall website/app to buy phones on installments?

Here is the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on the iPhone 16 Pro Max in installments.

First, click on this link.

On the new page, you will be asked to enter your phone’s IMEI, along with your name and CNIC.

After entering your details, you will be asked whether to pay in full or buy now, pay later. Click on the BNPL option to buy the smartphone in installments.

Now, choose the installment plan (3 months or 6 months) as per your convenience and click on checkout to complete your purchase.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Specs