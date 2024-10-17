Just Pay Rs 8400 to Buy 6/128 GB Samsung A05s in Installments (no credit card)

Samsung has a considerable smartphone user base in Pakistan. This is because the company offers devices in all segments (budget, midrange, and flagship). The Samsung A05s comes under the budget category and is available for around PKR 40k in Pakistan. Still, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Samsung Galaxy A05s in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Galaxy A05s.

Plan 1 (3 Months) Rs 7,250 x 3 Advance Payment Rs 25,000 Advance

Plan 2 (6 Months) Rs 5,600 x 6 Advance Payment Rs 16,700 Advance

Plan 3 (9 Months) Rs 4,700 x 9 Advance Payment Rs 12,500 Advance

Plan 4 (12 Months) Rs 3,900 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 10,400 Advance

Plan 5 (12 Months) Rs 4,450 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 8,400 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Samsung A05s Specs

CATEGORY SPECIFICATION DISPLAY – Type: PLS LCD, 90Hz – Size: 6.7 inches, 108.4 cm² (~82.9% screen-to-body ratio) – Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~393 ppi density) PLATFORM – OS: Android 13 – Chipset: Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) – CPU: Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) – GPU: Adreno 610 MEMORY – Card slot: microSDXC (dedicated slot) – Internal: 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM – Type: eMMC 5.1 MAIN CAMERA – Triple: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF – Other: 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro); 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) – Features: LED flash – Video: 1080p@30/60fps SELFIE CAMERA – Single: 13 MP, f/2.0 – Video: 1080p@30fps SOUND – Loudspeaker: Yes – 3.5mm jack: Yes COMMS – WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct – Bluetooth: 5.1, A2DP, LE – Positioning: GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS – NFC: Yes (market/region dependent) – Radio: Unspecified – USB: USB Type-C 2.0 FEATURES – Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity BATTERY – Type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable – Charging: 25W wired MISC – Colors: Black, Silver, Light Green, Violet