Just Pay Rs 8650 to Buy vivo Y28 in Installments
vivo has a sizeable user base in Pakistan mainly because of its attractive designs. The vivo Y28 is one such example that comes with a punch-hole display, a stylish rear camera cutout, and a glass back. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 40k in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the vivo Y28 in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.
Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying vivo Y28
|Rs 4,100 x 3
|Rs 8,650 Advance
Verification Process:
Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.
Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.
vivo Y28 Specs
|Category
|Details
|Body
|Dimensions: 165.7 x 76 x 8 mm (6.52 x 2.99 x 0.31 in)
|Weight: 199 g (7.02 oz)
|Build: Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back
|SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Features: IP64 dust/water resistant, Notification LED round light on the back
|Display
|Type: IPS LCD, 90Hz, 760 nits (typ), 1000 nits (HBM)
|Size: 6.68 inches, 107.4 cm² (~85.3% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution: 720 x 1608 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~264 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS: Android 14, Funtouch 14
|Chipset: MediaTek Helio G85 (12 nm)
|CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU: Mali-G52 MC2
|Memory
|Card Slot: microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal: 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Dual: 50 MP, f/1.8 (wide), PDAF
|Secondary: 2 MP, f/2.4 (depth)
|Features: LED flash
|Video: 1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single: 8 MP, f/2.1 (wide)
|Video: 1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm Jack: Yes, 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res audio
|Comms
|WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band
|Bluetooth: 5.0, A2DP, LE
|Positioning: GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS
|NFC: No
|Radio: FM radio
|USB: USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|Features
|Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type: 6000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging: 44W wired
|Miscellaneous
|Colors: Agate Green, Gleaming Orange
