Just Pay Rs 8650 to Buy vivo Y28 in Installments

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Dec 6, 2024
vivo Y28 in installments

vivo has a sizeable user base in Pakistan mainly because of its attractive designs. The vivo Y28 is one such example that comes with a punch-hole display, a stylish rear camera cutout, and a glass back. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 40k in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the vivo Y28 in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar.  However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying vivo Y28

Rs 4,100 x 3
Rs 8,650 Advance

 

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

vivo Y28 Specs

Category Details
Body Dimensions: 165.7 x 76 x 8 mm (6.52 x 2.99 x 0.31 in)
Weight: 199 g (7.02 oz)
Build: Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back
SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Features: IP64 dust/water resistant, Notification LED round light on the back
Display Type: IPS LCD, 90Hz, 760 nits (typ), 1000 nits (HBM)
Size: 6.68 inches, 107.4 cm² (~85.3% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution: 720 x 1608 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~264 ppi density)
Platform OS: Android 14, Funtouch 14
Chipset: MediaTek Helio G85 (12 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU: Mali-G52 MC2
Memory Card Slot: microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
Internal: 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
Main Camera Dual: 50 MP, f/1.8 (wide), PDAF
Secondary: 2 MP, f/2.4 (depth)
Features: LED flash
Video: 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera Single: 8 MP, f/2.1 (wide)
Video: 1080p@30fps
Sound Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm Jack: Yes, 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res audio
Comms WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band
Bluetooth: 5.0, A2DP, LE
Positioning: GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS
NFC: No
Radio: FM radio
USB: USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
Features Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
Battery Type: 6000 mAh, non-removable
Charging: 44W wired
Miscellaneous Colors: Agate Green, Gleaming Orange

Photo of Usama Anjum

Usama Anjum

