Just Pay Rs 8,731 to PTA Approve Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 on Installments

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Mar 18, 2026
Z fold 7 pta tax on installments

If you are still delaying the PTA approval of your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 due to the high upfront tax cost, there is now a convenient solution available. With smartphone taxes significantly increasing the overall expense of flagship devices, paying the full price amount at once can be difficult for many users. To ease this burden, Alfa Mall, in collaboration with Bank Alfalah, is offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 PTA approval service on easy monthly installments.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 – Installment Plans (PTA Approval)

Installment Plan Processing Fee + FED (One Time) Monthly Installment Price
3 Months (0% Markup) 3.0% PKR 61,273
6 Months (0% Markup) 8.0% PKR 30,636
9 Months (Markup) 2.5% PKR 24,009
12 Months (Markup) 2.5% PKR 18,905
24 Months (Markup) 2.5% PKR 11,263
36 Months (Markup) 2.5% PKR 8,731


How to use the Alfa Mall website/app to buy phones on installments?

Here is the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 in installments.

  • First, click on this link.
  • On the new page, you will be asked to enter your phone’s IMEI, along with your name and CNIC.

Alfa mall interface

  • After entering your details, you will be asked whether to pay in full or buy now, pay later. Click on the BNPL option to buy the smartphone in installments.

Alfa Mall BNPL

  • Now, choose the installment plan (3 months or 6 months) as per your convenience and click on checkout to complete your purchase.
With rising PTA taxes making flagship smartphones increasingly expensive, installment-based solutions like Alfa Mall’s partnership with Bank Alfalah offer a practical alternative for consumers. By allowing users to spread the cost over manageable monthly payments, this option makes PTA approval for devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 more accessible. However, users should carefully review processing fees and choose a plan that best fits their financial situation before proceeding.

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

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Usama AnjumLast Updated: Mar 18, 2026
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Usama Anjum

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