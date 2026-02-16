Just Pay Rs 8,787 to PTA Approve Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra on Installments

If you are still delaying the PTA approval of your Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra due to the high upfront tax cost, there is now a convenient solution available. With smartphone taxes significantly increasing the overall expense of flagship devices, paying the full PTA amount at once can be difficult for many users. To ease this burden, Alfa Mall, in collaboration with Bank Alfalah, is offering the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra PTA approval service on easy monthly installments.

Samsung S24 Ultra – Installment Plans (PTA Approval) INSTALLMENT PLAN PROCESSING FEES + FED (ONE TIME) MONTHLY INSTALLMENT (PKR) 3 Months (Markup) 2.5% 65,322 6 Months (Markup) 2.5% 34,447 9 Months (Markup) 2.5% 24,163 12 Months (Markup) 2.5% 19,026 24 Months (Markup) 2.5% 11,336 36 Months (Markup) 2.5% 8,787 How to use the Alfa Mall website/app to buy phones on installments? Here is the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on the Samsung S24 Ultra in installments. First, click on this link.

On the new page, you will be asked to enter your phone’s IMEI, along with your name and CNIC. After entering your details, you will be asked whether to pay in full or buy now, pay later. Click on the BNPL option to buy the smartphone in installments. Now, choose the installment plan (3 months or 6 months) as per your convenience and click on checkout to complete your purchase. Samsung S24 Ultra Specifications Category Specification Display Type Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Size 6.8 inches Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels Screen-to-body ratio ~88.5% Protection Corning Gorilla Armor Platform OS Android 14, One UI 6.1 Chipset Qualcomm SM8650-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm) CPU 8-core (1×3.39GHz Cortex-X4 & 3×3.1GHz Cortex-A720 & 2×2.9GHz Cortex-A720 & 2×2.2GHz Cortex-A520) GPU Adreno 750 (1 GHz) Memory Card slot No Internal 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 1TB 12GB RAM Main Camera Quad 200 MP, f/1.7, 24mm (wide) 10 MP, f/2.4, 67mm (telephoto) 50 MP, f/3.4, 111mm (periscope telephoto) 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide) Features LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama Video 8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60/120fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, HDR10+ Selfie Camera Single 12 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide) Features Dual video call, Auto-HDR, HDR10+ Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE NFC Yes Battery Type Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging 45W wired, PD3.0, 65% in 30 min (advertised) 15W wireless (Qi/PMA) 4.5W reverse wireless Misc Colors Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow, Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, Titanium Orange