Just Pay Rs 8,787 to PTA Approve Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra on Installments

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Feb 16, 2026
S24 ultra on Installments

If you are still delaying the PTA approval of your Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra due to the high upfront tax cost, there is now a convenient solution available. With smartphone taxes significantly increasing the overall expense of flagship devices, paying the full PTA amount at once can be difficult for many users. To ease this burden, Alfa Mall, in collaboration with Bank Alfalah, is offering the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra PTA approval service on easy monthly installments.

Samsung S24 Ultra – Installment Plans (PTA Approval)

INSTALLMENT PLAN PROCESSING FEES + FED (ONE TIME) MONTHLY INSTALLMENT (PKR)
3 Months (Markup) 2.5% 65,322
6 Months (Markup) 2.5% 34,447
9 Months (Markup) 2.5% 24,163
12 Months (Markup) 2.5% 19,026
24 Months (Markup) 2.5% 11,336
36 Months (Markup) 2.5% 8,787

How to use the Alfa Mall website/app to buy phones on installments?

Here is the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on the Samsung S24 Ultra in installments.

  • First, click on this link.
  • On the new page, you will be asked to enter your phone’s IMEI, along with your name and CNIC.

Alfa mall interface

  • After entering your details, you will be asked whether to pay in full or buy now, pay later. Click on the BNPL option to buy the smartphone in installments.

Alfa Mall BNPL

  • Now, choose the installment plan (3 months or 6 months) as per your convenience and click on checkout to complete your purchase.

Samsung S24 Ultra Specifications

Category Specification
Display
Type Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X
Size 6.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.5%
Protection Corning Gorilla Armor
Platform
OS Android 14, One UI 6.1
Chipset Qualcomm SM8650-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm)
CPU 8-core (1×3.39GHz Cortex-X4 & 3×3.1GHz Cortex-A720 & 2×2.9GHz Cortex-A720 & 2×2.2GHz Cortex-A520)
GPU Adreno 750 (1 GHz)
Memory
Card slot No
Internal 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 1TB 12GB RAM
Main Camera
Quad 200 MP, f/1.7, 24mm (wide)
10 MP, f/2.4, 67mm (telephoto)
50 MP, f/3.4, 111mm (periscope telephoto)
12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide)
Features LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama
Video 8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60/120fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, HDR10+
Selfie Camera
Single 12 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide)
Features Dual video call, Auto-HDR, HDR10+
Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
32-bit/384kHz audio
Tuned by AKG
Connectivity
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE
NFC Yes
Battery
Type Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging 45W wired, PD3.0, 65% in 30 min (advertised)
15W wireless (Qi/PMA)
4.5W reverse wireless
Misc
Colors Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow, Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, Titanium Orange

 

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

Explore NowFollow us on Google News!
Usama AnjumLast Updated: Feb 16, 2026
Photo of Usama Anjum

Usama Anjum

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
>