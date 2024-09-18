Just Pay Rs 8900 in Advance to Buy 8GB Samsung A15 (No Credit Card)
The A series from Samsung offers some decent budget, lower midrange, and midrange smartphones with trendy designs and competitive specs. The Samsung Galaxy A15 is one such device that you can buy for around PKR 60k. However, there is a large chunk of the population in Pakistan who can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist people, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Samsung A15 in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes for smartphones, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.
Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Samsung A15.
|Rs 9,650 x 3
|Rs 33,350 Advance
|Rs 7,500 x 6
|Rs 22,250 Advance
|Rs 6,250 x 9
|Rs 16,650 Advance
|Rs 5,200 x 12
|Rs 13,900 Advance
|Rs 6,200 x 12
|Rs 8,900 Advance
Verification Process:
Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.
Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.
|Feature
|Specification
|DISPLAY
|Type
|Super AMOLED, 90Hz, 800 nits (HBM)
|Size
|6.5 inches, 103.7 cm2 (~84.3% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~396 ppi density)
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 14, One UI 6
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G99 (6nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
|MAIN CAMERA
|Triple
|50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF
|5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)
|2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|13 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|5.3, A2DP, LE
|Positioning
|GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
|Radio
|FM radio (market/region dependent)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, and compass
|Virtual proximity sensing
|BATTERY
|Type
|5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|25W wired
|MISC
|Colors
|Brave Black, Optimistic Blue, Magical Blue, and Personality Yellow
