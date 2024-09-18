Just Pay Rs 8900 in Advance to Buy 8GB Samsung A15 (No Credit Card)

The A series from Samsung offers some decent budget, lower midrange, and midrange smartphones with trendy designs and competitive specs. The Samsung Galaxy A15 is one such device that you can buy for around PKR 60k. However, there is a large chunk of the population in Pakistan who can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist people, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Samsung A15 in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes for smartphones, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar.  However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Samsung A15.

Rs 9,650 x 3
Rs 33,350 Advance

 

Rs 7,500 x 6
Rs 22,250 Advance

 

Rs 6,250 x 9 
Rs 16,650 Advance

 

Rs 5,200 x 12 
Rs 13,900 Advance

 

Rs 6,200 x 12 
Rs 8,900 Advance

 

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Samsung Galaxy A15 Specs

Feature Specification
DISPLAY
Type Super AMOLED, 90Hz, 800 nits (HBM)
Size 6.5 inches, 103.7 cm2 (~84.3% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~396 ppi density)
PLATFORM
OS Android 14, One UI 6
Chipset Mediatek Helio G99 (6nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G57 MC2
MEMORY
Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
Internal 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
MAIN CAMERA
Triple 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF
5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
Features LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
SELFIE CAMERA
Single 13 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
Video 1080p@30fps
SOUND
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
COMMS
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE
Positioning GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS
NFC Yes (market/region dependent)
Radio FM radio (market/region dependent)
USB USB Type-C 2.0
FEATURES
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, and compass
Virtual proximity sensing
BATTERY
Type 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging 25W wired
MISC
Colors Brave Black, Optimistic Blue, Magical Blue, and Personality Yellow

 

