Just Pay Rs 8900 in Advance to Buy 8GB Samsung A15 (No Credit Card)

The A series from Samsung offers some decent budget, lower midrange, and midrange smartphones with trendy designs and competitive specs. The Samsung Galaxy A15 is one such device that you can buy for around PKR 60k. However, there is a large chunk of the population in Pakistan who can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist people, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Samsung A15 in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes for smartphones, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Samsung A15.

Plan 1 (3 Months) Rs 9,650 x 3 Advance Payment Rs 33,350 Advance

Plan 2 (6 Months) Rs 7,500 x 6 Advance Payment Rs 22,250 Advance

Plan 3 (9 Months) Rs 6,250 x 9 Advance Payment Rs 16,650 Advance

Plan 4 (12 Months) Rs 5,200 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 13,900 Advance

Plan 5 (12 Months) Rs 6,200 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 8,900 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Samsung Galaxy A15 Specs

Feature Specification DISPLAY Type Super AMOLED, 90Hz, 800 nits (HBM) Size 6.5 inches, 103.7 cm2 (~84.3% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~396 ppi density) PLATFORM OS Android 14, One UI 6 Chipset Mediatek Helio G99 (6nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM MAIN CAMERA Triple 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features LED flash, panorama, HDR Video 1080p@30fps SELFIE CAMERA Single 13 MP, f/2.0, (wide) Video 1080p@30fps SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE Positioning GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Radio FM radio (market/region dependent) USB USB Type-C 2.0 FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, and compass Virtual proximity sensing BATTERY Type 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging 25W wired MISC Colors Brave Black, Optimistic Blue, Magical Blue, and Personality Yellow