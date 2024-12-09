Just Pay Rs 8900 to Buy Realme C65 in Installments

Realme C65 is a budget smartphone that comes with a triple camera lens design and some decent specs. The phone offers features like a 90 Hz display, 45W charging, and air gesture controls. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 45k in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Realme C65 in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Realme C65.

Plan 1 (3 Months) Rs 7,100 x 3 Advance Payment Rs 24,600 Advance

Plan 2 (6 Months) Rs 5,550 x 6 Advance Payment Rs 16,400 Advance

Plan 3 (9 Months) Rs 4,600 x 9 Advance Payment Rs 12,300 Advance

Plan 4 (12 Months) Rs 3,850 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 10,250 Advance

Plan 5 (12 Months) Rs 4,300 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 8,900 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Realme C65 Specifications

Category Specification Body Dimensions: 164.6 x 76.1 x 7.6 mm (6.48 x 3.00 x 0.30 in) Weight: 185 g (6.53 oz) SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Features: IP54, dust and splash resistant Display Type: IPS LCD, 90Hz, 500 nits (typ), 625 nits (HBM) Size: 6.67 inches, 107.2 cm² (~85.6% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution: 720 x 1604 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~264 ppi density) Platform OS: Android 14, Realme UI 5.0 Chipset: Mediatek Helio G85 (12 nm) CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali-G52 MC2 Memory Card Slot: microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal: 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM Main Camera Dual: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF; 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features: LED flash, HDR, panorama Video: 1080p@30fps Selfie Camera Single: 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide) Video: 1080p@30fps Sound Loudspeaker: Yes 3.5mm Jack: Yes Comms WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth: 5.0, A2DP, LE Positioning: GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, QZSS, BDS NFC: Yes Radio: Unspecified USB: USB Type-C 2.0 Features Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Battery Type: 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging: 45W wired Misc Colors: Purple Nebula, Black Milky Way