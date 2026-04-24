Just Pay Rs 9,025 to PTA Approve Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra on Installments

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Apr 24, 2026
Samsung S26 ultra pta tax

If you are still delaying the PTA approval of your Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra due to the high upfront tax cost, there is now a convenient solution available. With smartphone taxes significantly increasing the overall expense of flagship devices, paying the full PTA amount at once can be difficult for many users. To ease this burden, Alfa Mall, in collaboration with Bank Alfalah, is offering the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra PTA approval service on easy monthly installments.

Samsung S26 Ultra – Installment Plans (PTA Approval)

Installment Plans Processing Fees + FED (One Time) Monthly Installment (PKR)
3 Months (Markup) 2.5% 67,088
6 Months (Markup) 2.5% 35,378
9 Months (Markup) 2.5% 24,817
12 Months (Markup) 2.5% 19,541
24 Months (Markup) 2.5% 11,642
36 Months (Markup) 2.5% 9,025

How to use the Alfa Mall website/app to buy phones on installments?

Here is the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on the Samsung S26 Ultra in installments.

  • First, click on this link.
  • On the new page, you will be asked to enter your phone’s IMEI, along with your name and CNIC.

Alfa mall interface

  • After entering your details, you will be asked whether to pay in full or buy now, pay later. Click on the BNPL option to buy the smartphone in installments.

Alfa Mall BNPL

  • Now, choose the installment plan (3 months or 6 months) as per your convenience and click on checkout to complete your purchase.
These installment plans offer flexible payment options for those interested in purchasing the Samsung S26 Ultra, allowing buyers to spread the cost over 3 to 36 months with a 2.5% markup. The monthly installment varies, with shorter terms offering higher payments and longer terms, such as the 36-month plan, providing a more affordable monthly cost. With PTA approval ensured, this option allows consumers to invest in a high-end device while managing their finances more effectively. Whether you’re looking to make an immediate purchase or prefer to pay in installments, these plans provide accessible options for different budget ranges.

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

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Usama AnjumLast Updated: Apr 24, 2026
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Usama Anjum

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