Just Pay Rs 9,025 to PTA Approve Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra on Installments

Samsung S26 Ultra – Installment Plans (PTA Approval) Installment Plans Processing Fees + FED (One Time) Monthly Installment (PKR) 3 Months (Markup) 2.5% 67,088 6 Months (Markup) 2.5% 35,378 9 Months (Markup) 2.5% 24,817 12 Months (Markup) 2.5% 19,541 24 Months (Markup) 2.5% 11,642 36 Months (Markup) 2.5% 9,025 How to use the Alfa Mall website/app to buy phones on installments? Here is the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on the Samsung S26 Ultra in installments. First, click on this link.

On the new page, you will be asked to enter your phone’s IMEI, along with your name and CNIC. After entering your details, you will be asked whether to pay in full or buy now, pay later. Click on the BNPL option to buy the smartphone in installments. Now, choose the installment plan (3 months or 6 months) as per your convenience and click on checkout to complete your purchase.

These installment plans offer flexible payment options for those interested in purchasing the Samsung S26 Ultra, allowing buyers to spread the cost over 3 to 36 months with a 2.5% markup. The monthly installment varies, with shorter terms offering higher payments and longer terms, such as the 36-month plan, providing a more affordable monthly cost. With PTA approval ensured, this option allows consumers to invest in a high-end device while managing their finances more effectively. Whether you’re looking to make an immediate purchase or prefer to pay in installments, these plans provide accessible options for different budget ranges.