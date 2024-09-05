Just Pay Rs 9,778 to Buy 8GB/256GB Samsung A25 5G in Installments
The A series from Samsung offers some decent lower midrange and midrange smartphones with trendy designs and impressive specs. The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G is one such device that you can buy for under PKR 55k. However, there is a large chunk of the population in Pakistan who can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To provide convenience to those people, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering the Galaxy A25 5G in easy, interest-free installments.
So, let’s check out how much you will have to pay to buy a Samsung Galaxy A25 5G.
|Product name
|9 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|3 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|Samsung Galaxy A25 5G
|PKR 9,778/-.
|PKR 14,667/-.
|PKR 29,333/-.
It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
