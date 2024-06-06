Just Pay Rs. 9,833 to Buy 8GB Samsung A54 5G (0% Interest)

Samsung’s midrange smartphone series has always remained a strong contender in the market. The latest Samsung A54 is one such device that comes with 5G connectivity. The smartphone is available for around Rs. 117,000 in Pakistan. However, many in Pakistan can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To provide convenience, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering the Galaxy A54 in easy, interest-free installments.

Product name 12 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 9 MONTHS

 

0% MARKUP PLAN

 6 MONTHS

 

0% MARKUP PLAN

 3 MONTHS

 


0% MARKUP PLAN
Samsung A54 PKR 9,833/-. PKR 13,111/-. PKR 19,667/-. PKR 39,333/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Samsung Galaxy A54 Specs

Category Details
DISPLAY
Type Super AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1000 nits (HBM)
Size 6.4 inches, 100.5 cm² (~82.9% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~403 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Always-on display
PLATFORM
OS Android 13, upgradable to Android 14, One UI 6.1
Chipset Exynos 1380 (5 nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G68 MP5
MEMORY
Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
Internal 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
MAIN CAMERA
Triple 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1.12µm
5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
Features LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, 720p@480fps, gyro-EIS
SELFIE CAMERA
Single 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps
SOUND
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
COMMS
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE
Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC Yes (market/region dependent)
Radio No
USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
FEATURES
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass, barometer (USA only)
Virtual proximity sensing
BATTERY
Type 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging 25W wired
MISC
Colors Lime, Graphite, Violet, White

 

