Just Pay Rs. 9,833 to Buy 8GB Samsung A54 5G (0% Interest)

Samsung’s midrange smartphone series has always remained a strong contender in the market. The latest Samsung A54 is one such device that comes with 5G connectivity. The smartphone is available for around Rs. 117,000 in Pakistan. However, many in Pakistan can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To provide convenience, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering the Galaxy A54 in easy, interest-free installments.

Product name 12 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 9 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 6 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 3 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN Samsung A54 PKR 9,833/-. PKR 13,111/-. PKR 19,667/-. PKR 39,333/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Samsung Galaxy A54 Specs

Category Details DISPLAY Type Super AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1000 nits (HBM) Size 6.4 inches, 100.5 cm² (~82.9% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~403 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Always-on display PLATFORM OS Android 13, upgradable to Android 14, One UI 6.1 Chipset Exynos 1380 (5 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G68 MP5 MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM MAIN CAMERA Triple 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1.12µm 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features LED flash, panorama, HDR Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, 720p@480fps, gyro-EIS SELFIE CAMERA Single 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass, barometer (USA only) Virtual proximity sensing BATTERY Type 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging 25W wired MISC Colors Lime, Graphite, Violet, White