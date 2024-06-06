Just Pay Rs. 9,833 to Buy 8GB Samsung A54 5G (0% Interest)
Samsung’s midrange smartphone series has always remained a strong contender in the market. The latest Samsung A54 is one such device that comes with 5G connectivity. The smartphone is available for around Rs. 117,000 in Pakistan. However, many in Pakistan can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To provide convenience, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering the Galaxy A54 in easy, interest-free installments.
|Product name
|12 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|9 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|3 MONTHS
|Samsung A54
|PKR 9,833/-.
|PKR 13,111/-.
|PKR 19,667/-.
|PKR 39,333/-.
It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
Samsung Galaxy A54 Specs
|Category
|Details
|DISPLAY
|Type
|Super AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1000 nits (HBM)
|Size
|6.4 inches, 100.5 cm² (~82.9% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~403 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Always-on display
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 13, upgradable to Android 14, One UI 6.1
|Chipset
|Exynos 1380 (5 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MP5
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
|MAIN CAMERA
|Triple
|50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS
|12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1.12µm
|5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, 720p@480fps, gyro-EIS
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|5.3, A2DP, LE
|Positioning
|GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass, barometer (USA only)
|Virtual proximity sensing
|BATTERY
|Type
|5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|25W wired
|MISC
|Colors
|Lime, Graphite, Violet, White
