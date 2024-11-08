Just Pay Rs 9,900 to Buy 8/256 GB Infinix Note 40 in Installments

The Infinix Note 40 is one the of devices that offer some great features at an affordable price. These features include a Helio G99 Ultra chipset, 120 Hz AMOLED display, 108 MP Triple rear camera, and more. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 55k in Pakistan. However, many people are unable to pay the price of the phone upfront because of high inflation and low purchasing power. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Infinix Note 40 in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Infinix Note 40.

Plan 1 (3 Months) Rs 9,400 x 3 Advance Payment Rs 32,450 Advance

Plan 2 (6 Months) Rs 7,300 x 6 Advance Payment Rs 21,650 Advance

Plan 3 (9 Months) Rs 6,100 x 9 Advance Payment Rs 16,250 Advance

Plan 4 (12 Months) Rs 5,050 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 13,550 Advance

Plan 5 (12 Months) Rs 5,900 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 9,900 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Infinix Note 40 Specs

Category Specification Display AMOLED, 120Hz, 1300 nits (peak) Size 6.78 inches, 109.9 cm² (~89.9% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2436 pixels (~393 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Platform OS: Android 14, XOS 14 Chipset Mediatek Helio G99 Ultimate CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Memory Card slot: Unspecified Internal: 256GB, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Main Camera Triple: 108 MP, f/1.9 (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF, 2 MP, f/2.4, 3rd unspecified camera Features: Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama Video: 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps Selfie Camera Single: 32 MP, f/2.2 (wide), 1/3.1″ Video: 1080p@30fps Sound Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm Jack: No Tuned by JBL Audio: 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res audio Comms WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth: Yes Positioning: GPS NFC: Yes (market/region dependent) Radio: FM radio USB: USB Type-C 2.0, OTG Features Sensors: Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Battery Type: 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging: 45W wired, 50% in 26 min (advertised) Wireless: 20W wireless MagCharge, Reverse wired, Reverse wireless Misc Colors: Titan Gold, Obsidian Black, Racing Edition