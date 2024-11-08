Just Pay Rs 9,900 to Buy 8/256 GB Infinix Note 40 in Installments
The Infinix Note 40 is one the of devices that offer some great features at an affordable price. These features include a Helio G99 Ultra chipset, 120 Hz AMOLED display, 108 MP Triple rear camera, and more. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 55k in Pakistan. However, many people are unable to pay the price of the phone upfront because of high inflation and low purchasing power. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Infinix Note 40 in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.
Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Infinix Note 40.
|Rs 9,400 x 3
|Rs 32,450 Advance
|Rs 7,300 x 6
|Rs 21,650 Advance
|Rs 6,100 x 9
|Rs 16,250 Advance
|Rs 5,050 x 12
|Rs 13,550 Advance
|Rs 5,900 x 12
|Rs 9,900 Advance
Verification Process:
Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.
Infinix Note 40 Specs
|Category
|Specification
|Display
|AMOLED, 120Hz, 1300 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.78 inches, 109.9 cm² (~89.9% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2436 pixels (~393 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Platform
|OS: Android 14, XOS 14
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G99 Ultimate
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Memory
|Card slot: Unspecified
|Internal: 256GB, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Main Camera
|Triple: 108 MP, f/1.9 (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF, 2 MP, f/2.4, 3rd unspecified camera
|Features: Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video: 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single: 32 MP, f/2.2 (wide), 1/3.1″
|Video: 1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm Jack: No
|Tuned by JBL
|Audio: 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res audio
|Comms
|WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth: Yes
|Positioning: GPS
|NFC: Yes (market/region dependent)
|Radio: FM radio
|USB: USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|Features
|Sensors: Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type: 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging: 45W wired, 50% in 26 min (advertised)
|Wireless: 20W wireless MagCharge, Reverse wired, Reverse wireless
|Misc
|Colors: Titan Gold, Obsidian Black, Racing Edition
