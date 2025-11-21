Just Pay Rs PKR 19,190 to Buy PTA Approved iPhone 16 Pro on Installments with 2 years Warranty

Good news for iPhone 16 Pro buyers in Pakistan! If you’ve been planning to purchase the PTA-approved iPhone 16 Pro but found the full payment challenging, Bank Alfalah’s Alfa Mall is now offering convenient installment plans, including 0% markup options, making the flagship device more accessible.

According to the latest pricing shown on Alfa Mall, users can choose from multiple installment durations based on their Bank Alfalah credit card limit and preference.

Installment Tenure Processing Fee (One Time) Monthly Installment 3 Months (0% Markup) 3% PKR 134,666 6 Months (0% Markup) 8% PKR 67,333 9 Months (Markup) 2.5% PKR 52,768 12 Months (Markup) 2.5% PKR 41,549 24 Months (Markup) 2.5% PKR 24,755 36 Months (Markup) 2.5% PKR 19,190

These figures are directly taken from the installment breakdown visible in the attached screenshot.

Important Notes

Only Bank Alfalah credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

A processing fee is charged upfront, depending on the plan (3% or 8% for 0% markup plans).

Moreover, keep in mind that only Bank Alfalah credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

How to use the Alfa Mall website/app to buy phones on installments?

Here is the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on the iPhone 16 Pro in installments.

First, click on this link.

On the new page, you will be asked to enter your phone’s IMEI, along with your name and CNIC.

After entering your details, you will be asked whether to pay in full or buy now, pay later. Click on the BNPL option to buy the smartphone in installments.

Now, choose the installment plan (3 months or 6 months) as per your convenience and click on checkout to complete your purchase.

iPhone 16 Pro Specs

Category Specification Display 6.3″ Super Retina XDR OLED, 2622 × 1206 px, 460 ppi, ProMotion 120 Hz, Always‑On, HDR Dimensions & Weight 149.6 × 71.5 × 8.25 mm; 199 g Chipset Apple A18 Pro (6‑core CPU, 6‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine) RAM 8 GB LPDDR5X Storage Options 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB (no expanding) Rear Cameras • 48 MP Fusion main (f/1.78, 2x optic zoom) • 48 MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 120°) • 12 MP periscope telephoto (f/2.8, 5x optic zoom) • 3D LiDAR scanner Front Camera 12 MP TrueDepth (f/1.9) Battery & Charging MagSafe & Qi2 wireless, USB‑C fast charge (details vary) Operating System iOS 18 (with Apple Intelligence) Connectivity 5G (sub‑6 & mmWave), LTE, Wi‑Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, Ultra‑Wideband, NFC, Dual‑SIM eSIM USB‑C (10 Gbps), Dual-band GPS (L1/L5) Water Resistance IP68 (up to 6 m for 30 min) Audio Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos, 4 studio mics Special Features Camera Control button, tetraprism lens, ProRAW, Wi‑Fi 7, Always‑On, Apple Intelligence