Attorney General Khalid Javed, Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council Hafeez Chaudhry, and Chairman Supreme Court Bar Association Ahsen Bhoon also spoke before the Full Court (SCBA). Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the designated Chief Justice of Pakistan, spoke before the Full Court. He will be sworn in as the next Chief Justice of Pakistan at the Aiwan-e-Sadr today (Wednesday). While speaking on the occasion, Chief Justice-designate Justice Umer Ata Bandial expressed concern that users of the social media scandalise judges rather than focusing on criticism of their judgements. Justice Bandial stated that such behaviour is unprofessional and uncivilised, in addition to being unlawful, and requested Supreme Court Bar Association President Ahsen Bhoon for assistance before taking action.

Justice Bandial stated that variances in our legal ideas come from our particular perspectives, and that this variety enriches our learning. “Today’s minority perspective may become tomorrow’s majority verdict,“. “However, we are shocked that certain observers, notably members of the social media, take it upon themselves to scandalise judges rather than focusing on the critique of their judgements.”

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed’s tenacious dedication to protecting minorities’ rights would be recognised and admired, and his successors should follow in his footsteps. Such moments also necessitate a period of communal reflection. This Court is the ultimate guardian of the people’s rights. It’s encouraging to see Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed turning over the reins of the Court to Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who, like his predecessor, exudes grace and dignity and is committed to addressing the threat of pending cases, he said.